Police youth clubs Interclub Football Competition begins on Saturday

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Police Youth Clubs (PYC) Interclub-Football Competition will commence on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Calliaqua playing field with an opening ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The competition will promote friendly rivalry among the clubs while showcasing their talent.

Remarks will be delivered by Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John, National Police Youth Clubs Coordinator, Sergeant Stephen Billy, and officials from the Ministry of Sports, Sports Council, SVG Football Federation, and sponsors. The featured address will be delivered by the area representative, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, there will be three games. Firstly, Bequia PYC will play against the Calliaqua PYC. Followed by an All-Windward youth team versus an All-Leeward youth team. The evening will culminate with an exhibition game between Hope FC and Layou FC.

A cordial invitation is extended to you to attend and cover this event. Thanks in advance for your kind cooperation.

Source : RSVGPF