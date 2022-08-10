Polio vaccine will be offered to all children aged 1 to 9 in London

Following the discovery of type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus in sewage in north and east London, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ) has advised that a targeted inactivated polio vaccine ( IPV ) booster dose should be offered to all children between the ages of 1 and 9 in all London boroughs.

This will ensure a high level of protection from paralysis and help reduce further spread of the virus.

Nationally the overall risk of paralytic polio is considered low because most people are protected from this by vaccination.

Many countries globally provide an additional dose of polio-containing vaccine as part of their childhood vaccination schedule. The NHS in London will contact parents when it’s their child’s turn to come forward for a booster or catch-up polio dose – parents should take up the offer as soon as possible.

The programme will start with the areas affected, where the poliovirus has been detected and vaccination rates are low. This will be followed by rapid rollout across all boroughs.

This booster dose will be in addition to the NHS childhood vaccination catch-up campaign across London, where childhood vaccination uptake is lower than the rest of the country. It’s important all children aged 1 to 9 – even if up to date with their vaccinations – accept this vaccine when offered to further strengthen their protection against the poliovirus.

Following the findings earlier this year of type 2 poliovirus ( PV2 ) collected from the Beckton sewage treatment works, further upstream sampling undertaken by the UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) has now identified at least one positive sample of the poliovirus, currently present in parts of the following boroughs:

Barnet

Brent

Camden

Enfield

Hackney

Haringey

Islington

Waltham Forest