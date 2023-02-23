Thursday, February 23
Updated:

Political activists arrested at ‘peaceful protest’ in Kingstown, St. Vincent

Lee Yan LaSur

Political activists Adriana King and Luzette King were arrested at what they described as a peaceful protest in Kingstown on Thursday as parliament was in session.

There was much confusion as to what the arrest was over; in the back and forth between the Kings and the three police officers, one of the officers mentioned picketing within 100 yards of the parliament.

At another time during the live video, they were invited to the police station.

 

