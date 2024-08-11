Political Leadership: Real manhood!

We have come to an age when there are several questions that must be asked in relation to a political leader’s awareness as to what he is as a man and his influences on the “happenings” within the landscape of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. For instance, questions like, what contribution can I make as a real man with an aim towards genuine political leadership. The other question might be, is this the right time to call for an election wherein I can give of my best towards the governance of a country that is at a tipping point? As a real man with political leadership abilities, one ought to ask whether it is important to have a sense or feel of coup d’œil? What about a sort of a sense of timing as to the ‘rightness’ of his own political leadership if he has not publicly expressed it? When should a real man cultivate such an aptitude for all things political? Must political leaders have the special gift of assessing what is genuine as opposed to merely bogus? Do these assessments and questions hinge upon who is a real man or not?

Can a politician be one that has the capacity and capability for predicting his opponent’s behavior in differing scenarios? Are real men “statesmen” and or do they have a genuine interest in politics? In many instances, only they can know this, well to a large extent. Is it not true that political opportunism cannot be underestimated? It was Otto von Bismark who once said, “A statesman must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.”

Whether this is entirely true, a political leader has to be possessed with a certain ‘something’ that equips him to look, listen and learn and have a keen eye on the events unfolding on a daily basis. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in need of distinctive and distinguishable types of political leaders. Both men and women are called to represent the nation and to guide us through those days of political darkness when our “ God bless and keep us true.” Surely, as we read the political handwriting on the wall, those days are coming when the real political men and women of this land will have to stand up and be counted. The term “real men who are political leaders” is not gender specific for fear that some may label the writer as sexist.

Even though one may have several qualities as outlined or discussed elsewhere in numerous articles scattered ‘hither and yon’, they may not be enough to redefine who or what are ‘real men who are political leaders’ for these St. Vincent Times. They are a rare breed and cannot be bought as “15 for $500” a piece. Remember Napoleon from the pages of political history? He is said to have had astonishing and impressive leadership qualities. He was able to “compartmentalize his mind, plan meticulously with a well-trained staff under Marshal Alexandre Berthier, appreciate terrain and guess what was on the other side of the hill, time his attacks perfectly, exhibit steady nerves to his entourage, encourage esprit de corps, publish inspirational proclamations, control the news cycle, adapt to modern tactical concepts, ask the right questions, and show utter ruthlessness when necessary.” So if we can borrow any of those aforementioned, which would it be?

What about the charisma of political leaders who are real men? It is said that Napoleon’s unique quality is one that is about having a “compelling attractiveness or charm that can inspire devotion in others.” His charisma was not feigned, and until the end of his days, he enjoyed astonishing runs of good luck. Can we identify this characteristic from among the current political leaders we know? Are they the ‘real thing’? Are we seeing and interacting with real men? I hasten to add that political awareness and manhood are not synonymous but a few lessons can be learnt from those men among us who aspire to be political leaders. I know that some of our readers may disagree that a man ought to show his manliness. I am not in the least trying to advocate that men alone are to be political leaders but rather, to offer an insight, a perspective if I may, that can well be taken as conversation points for what they are worth.

So, real men who are political leaders should consider:

Asking real questions on political and world issues instead of just talking to themselves and about themselves.Sit in a nearby rum shop or just hang around some ‘watering holes’ where they frequent, and generally the issues boil down to, “see, I am a sort of man who…”. That’s not good enough for any of us when you come to think of this matter. It cannot be politics as usual with those who sit and count how they might keep the poor poorer. While small money politics run things, real men who are political leaders have to rise above this notion and help the rest of us, come to terms with the new reality of this land. It’s a post covid 19, post volcanic eruption and post hurricane Beryl status. Times are tough. Talk to the man who slept for months under a lettuce stand just a stone’s throw away from a politician until he was able to get a few pieces of galvanize from neighbor Liza so he could ‘fix up’.

Some of these men political leaders who look like real men are obviously lost, and should admit that they need to seek direction from God first and foremost. They have lost direction about who they are and what they can offer constituents besides two pieces of lumber and a sheet of galvanize. The demands of constituents are greater by far in these times. The politics and or governance of a small island developing state demands the full input from real people who understand real issues. Real political leaders have to refocus so much so that they should not be viewed as being lost in political geography or geography or any other field of endeavor. They need to reshape their own thinking on how to cope with challenges (personal and otherwise) and if their relationship is challenging, how to admit and seek help.

I am thinking that to help with refocus, real men who are political leaders need to cultivate an attitude of gratitude and humility as they spend time with significant others. If married, these political leaders need to spend quality time with their spouses and develop and maintain a sustained interest in their spouses. It would be a great day in our land, when real men who aspire to be political leaders are seen with their spouses and overheard on those casual days, talking about what it is that makes them happy and how they feel and think. Real political leaders who are real men aren’t afraid they’ll look dumb if they are seen with significant others and are overheard asking a lot of questions that can contribute to being proper examples to others in the society. We need to see and feel their presence as political leaders who provide some sort of an ideal to which we can all aspire.

Real men make commitments and follow through on them. So often we are let down by real men who are political leaders that are so afraid of making a promise. Some of them are not sincere in delivering on it. Once they say they are going to do something, they ought to follow through. I have come across too many constituents here and abroad who are disillusioned and disappointed by those real men who are political leaders who simply aren’t able to follow through on commitment. They need to tell the truth as to whether they can deliver and to do so in a timely fashion. There is no harm in saying, “listen, I am unable to commit to this matter now, but let me see what I can do in a month’s time.”

Real political leaders who are men of substance must exhibit some sense of righteousness —and outrageousness.When last did you see real men who are political leaders put some kind of fun into their hard work? Wouldn’t it be welcomed if they can turn aspects of their work into service to others? Wouldn’t it be something extraordinary if and when real men who are political leaders become “uproarious in goodness”, and “outlandish” in genuine kindness? These men might somehow get a glimpse as to how to have a ‘wild good time’ and at the same time making their immediate environs more conducive to being a better place. Say, I hear you on that righteousness agenda, but all I am saying is that political leaders who are real should just live right and show it. I rather see a politician than hear one. It makes the difference in the manner in which you and I live.

Real political leaders are men who are loved as sexual partners because they love their partners.Recently, there was public outcry when a political leader lamented through public forums as to the loss of his loved one who was not his life partner. This was met with ridicule and scorn by many. Real men who are political leaders are those who take the time to ask their legitimate loved ones (married partners) what they want and need and with the help of God, they try to provide for them and create the atmosphere where they both can be happy. Someone said that we are responsible for our own happiness and to a large extent that is so true. Nonetheless, there is that which is supposed to lay the foundation for marital happiness and real men who are political leaders should never give their spouses reason to doubt their sense of obligations within the bounds of marriage. Man up! Mind you, it is accepted that some partners who intended to be life long partners part ways. But, if real political leaders are to be respected, they ought to do the honorable thing and publicly and legally declare their principled positions as to who are their beloved sexual partners. It is high time that those who are married contain their activities within the remit of marriage and if not, seek help. To do otherwise, like flaunting your illegitimate preferences in public cannot be accepted in the main.

Real men who are political leaders are servant leaders.This special breed of men ought to show humility. Should they be afraid to let the world know about their skills and abilities? Why? Why not? However, when the ‘rubber hits the road’, they ought to recognize and acknowledge that they are imperfect. I would like to think that real men who are political leaders are those who are indeed proud of their accomplishments especially when they climb tall proverbial spires, but they should remain humble about the fact that they didn’t construct those magnificent edifices. Real political leaders are men who lead by example and in doing so they help others do their jobs with the utmost care and tenacity. These real men are those who support the people who report to them directly and indirectly. The reason why others follow them is because they show their followers the way to serve. Real men who are political leaders and political leaders who are real men (is there a difference?) aren’t so full of themselves to the point where they become untouchable, lacking empathy and cannot “empty themselves into those who follow them”. It’s a real man thing!! It’s a real political leader thing!!

Finally,

Real men who are political leaders are strong.I don’t mean strong in the sense of being able to pull down mountains or blow up river and sea defences, rather, I am talking about resilience. You meet them in the rum shops, by the bars, on the beach, living near you somewhere and just about any place near home (wherever you call home.) I am thinking that some reading this article may declare that they are able to bench-press hundreds of pounds, but get over yourself! You may be able to do that and then what? Real political leaders who are real men possess this quality of resilience to the point that if and when they get beaten down, they are able to get up again, stand up again and don’t give up the fight in this life. They have strength of character, they have guts like “bowley” as we say, and yes, they are able to be counted among the few and the many and the whole lot who stand as straight as they come. These are men who cannot be bought or sold. Are there hundreds more of these men in this country of ours?

Hear me when I say, I know of a few good men who demonstrate this type of characteristic of being real men, genuine men! The other day I saw a man who whined. It was frightening even though he was drunk. However, real men who are political leaders do express their frustrations, but one thing is for sure, they don’t take their frustrations and hide behind them. Real men who are political leaders open their mouths and tell it like it is without being disrespectful to their opponents. They don’t act or sound as if they have the final say, mind you. Real men who are political leaders just keep on climbing, keep on living and loving. They just keep going and they love this little island of ours. If and when they run out of road, they create a new one, a new beginning.

Until next time, enjoy the weekend ahead.