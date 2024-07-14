Political Leadership: The ability to plan and to adapt to change!

One cannot underestimate the political leader’s ability to be able to plan and to do so as meticulously as possible. If Moltke were to be considered correct, then only few plans would last beyond their initial contact with the so – called enemies of war. Quintin Barry in analyzing leadership drew on the example of Moltke and his generals. Here was the newly assigned Chief of the Prussian General Staff. The war was long and men were tired. They had fought for more than forty years. However, a decade plus Moltke did bring his army to the forefront and it was known as the strongest in Europe. To those who are held up as the best leaders within Western armies, it is possible that Moltke’s methods were ‘slavishly’ initiated and implemented. But that is for another place and time to dig deep beneath the surface of ‘leadership in war time’ or is it?

Barry insists that some within the General’s staff may have been either unable or failed to come to terms with Moltke’s overall intentions. A leader may wear a bright smile but can certainly manipulate his/her subordinates. But that same leader would undoubtedly brag about his/her successes and may be correct to do so. Leaders like Moltke are visionaries and study their constituents carefully, plan strategically, and have the capacity to be as comprehensive as possible when it comes to reorganizing and repositioning staff. Although some leaders may not understand technology to their fullest capacity, they spend enough time learning and reading and then grasp the impact of new technologies and use them against their own people to their fullest potential. Therefore, astute political leaders must be willing to have a changed mindset about the bigger plan, grasp a world view of where they are going and where they wish to take their people. Sad though, some subordinates are easily led through a mere song and dance and are manipulated to destroy family and friends in the name of ‘loyalty to the party.’

Wasn’t it Eisenhower who opined that, “plans are worthless, but that planning is everything?” Many of us within this younger generation are witnessing an unprecedented march against time for some leaders. Many hear a few words like, “you are too stupid, you too dotish! Look at you” and mock at democratic ideals as being phantom. In the heat of a parliamentary debate, the once cool, calm and collective individuals are driven to being erratic and emotional. “You are too stupid.” Who exchanged those words? Why? So, real political leadership must rise beyond the mundane, these run of the mill statements and look at the real issues at hand. We have a country to build.

I hate to refer to him, but the history books related how successful plans in modern warfare like Hitler’s blitzkrieg were deemed the best against the West. The leaders’ plans were carried out to the point of hitting where it hurts so that France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Holland were almost destroyed in six weeks in the months of May and June 1940. Was it as a result of an original plan? The narrative reminds us that a certain plan got into the Allied hands only days before the infamous assault was due to be launched. A man by the name of Erich von Manstein, seemingly lurking in the ‘political shadows’ at times, drew up a new plan. Borrowing from Barry, this was ‘plan B’ with emphasis on “ Sichelschnitt” or ‘sickle-cut maneuvers’.

Can political leadership in these parts develop a new plan B to cut the “Allies off from their supply bases” and create conduits through areas once thought impassable ? Where are the collaborations of and between political leaderships that can make a breakthrough? St. Vincent and the Grenadines need new political leadership for sure but it will take those who must have the ability to plan and to adapt to the changing scenes and times and circumstances that we are currently witnessing. Why? Well, there must be better ways to develop an emerging post emancipation economy. The current political leadership of a single party nust know that they cannot go it alone, to change and redefine such an economy. They must be willing to adapt and plan more effectively. This is going to be the real game changer.

Political leaders and aspiring leaders if there is one thing we all must have in common is a Plan B geared towards collaboration. Concentrated; focussed; have strategies to cut off Allies from their supply bases; be able to circumnavigate obstacles be they financial or otherwise; be able to bulldoze the proverbial mountainous forests wherever they exist; be able to create pathways through those areas hitherto thought impassable! Who said it was going to be easy? Can we truly say like others that we have experienced nearly three decades of what may be called phantom democracy? Is this correct?

There are political leaders and there are political leaders if you know what I mean. But, I return to Plan B which cannot be seen as a one man initiative. It cannot be seen as driven by those political leaders who are hungry for power and not everyone within a party is called to be its leader. If all one can do is to smile for the cameras and simply say, “of course, it can be done and it will be done,’ without having any idea as to what is to be done, it is game over. Political leadership communicates effectively; understands the broader picture; gets into the strategic meetings (you have to have those on a regular basis) and take responsibility and be held accountable for the whole of plan B. Strategy, strategy, strategy and with God’s help, all things are possible. You will win.

To others, it cannot be enough that we sit on our chairs and decide that we cannot help or that our voices are too insignificant. If your social consciences are pricked, sufficiently awakened, it cannot be harmful to write anonymously and contribute to a Plan B in this age of social awakening via technology. True, some political leaders need to be able to listen to those who have the nation’s interest at heart. Plan B must be responsive while targeted. Plan B is not reactionary but revolutionary in form and substance. Plan B is not about ‘slaying a hurricane’ with which today’s news capsules are concerned. Of course, there is a need for more understanding in these geoengineering feats. Plan B is about preparation for sustainable development of a small island developing state; it is about creating new hope for economic sustainability even when inflation rates and other variables are questionable. Plan B is about accountability of and for the financial resources that should be available to all citizens of a country like ours.

Some must remember that even those who have their “feet at the neck” of their opponents use the name of God in so doing. What a shame! I shudder to think that they know not what they do for God is not mocked. Like the wind, we have not seen the God of this universe with the naked eye, but enough evidence is here for us to understand that He exists. Through His divine providence and His benevolence, it is this same God that permits governments to have their cycles of ups and downs. I must say that it is not given to me to form a judgment (nor would it ever be given) as to the reasons why God permits some political leaders to remain as they are to this day. What I am cognizant of, is this: political leadership that causes the people to mourn and groan will not last forever. Trouble doesn’t always last. If it be the will of the Lord, next time, we shall continue with our discussions aimed at taking decisive actions. We must understand that prayer without works is mere ritual.