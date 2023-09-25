Popular TCI DJ, Michael Taylor, Dies in boating incident

Officers from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force are investigating a boating accident that killed Michael Taylor.

According to police records, a two-boat accident occurred in the Leeward Channel at 4:58 p.m. yesterday (September 24).

On collision, two male passengers were thrown into the sea.

After a two-hour search, the corpse of Michael Taylor was discovered.

The boat’s second male passenger is presently undergoing medical attention.

Members of the public who observed the incident or the sequence of events leading up to it, including any film captured on mobile devices, have been encouraged to call the local police station to help detectives piece together the facts.