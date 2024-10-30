Population Decline: SVG Sees 11.4% Drop Over 24 Years

According to PAHO, St. Vincent’s (SVG) population has seen a decline of 11.4% over the past 24 years.

In 2000, the total population of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was 113,545; however, by 2024, the figure had decreased to 100,616, indicating a decline of 11.4%.

“In 2024, individuals aged 65 and older represented 11.9% of the total population, marking an increase of 4.9 percentage points since the year 2000.” In 2024, PAHO data indicates that there were 96.4 women for every 100 men and 55.9 older individuals (aged 65 years or older) for every 100 children under 15 years of age”.

PAHO indicates that individuals aged 15 to 64 are considered potentially active, meaning they could participate in the labour force.

In 2024, the specified group accounted for 66.8% of the country’s total population, which equated to 67,229 individuals.

In 2024, life expectancy at birth was recorded at 71.4 years, which is lower than the average for the Region of the Americas and shows an increase of 1 year compared to 2000, when it was 70.4 years.