Potential storm now moving through the Southern Windward islands

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), based on data from the Barbados radar and surface observations, Potential Cyclone 2 was centred near latitude 10.4 North, longitude 61.0 West. The system is moving toward the west near 25 mph (40 km/h). A westward or west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands tonight, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela and the northeast coast of Colombia on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days if the disturbance remains over water.

Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbance remains over water, and it will likely become a tropical storm near the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center. During the past several hours, there was a wind gust of 74 mph (119 km/h) on Grenada during a severe thunderstorm. There have also been other reports of wind gust of tropical-storm force elsewhere across portions of the southern Windward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe to St. Lucia: 1 to 3 inches. St. Vincent, the Grenadines, and Barbados: 3 to 5 inches. Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and northeastern Venezuela: 4 to 6 inches. Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire to Northwest Venezuela: 3 to 5 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in the southern Windward Islands this evening and tonight, over Islas Margarita and the adjacent islands Wednesday morning, and over the ABC Islands by Wednesday evening. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area along the northeastern coast of Venezuela tonight, and in the watch area along the northwestern coast of Venezuela and the northeastern coast of Venezuela by Wednesday night and early Thursday.