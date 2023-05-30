Prefab houses for volcano-affected areas will be distributed this week

PRE-FAB HOUSES TO BE DISTRIBUTED SOON

Twenty-one (21) pre-fabricated dwellings purchased from the Government of Guyana by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines are due to be given to volcano-affected districts this week.

Six of the dwellings will be allocated to North Leeward, fifteen to North Central Windward, and six to North Windward, according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Twelve (12) two-bedroom houses have already arrived, with another nine (9) due to arrive by the first week of June.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed a 6 million EC credit agreement with Demerara Bank Ltd (Guyana) on January 20, 2023, for the purchase of fifty (50) pre-fab dwellings.

Source : API