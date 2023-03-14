SVG considers adding women to the list of national heroes

The list of national heroes of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) could be expanded to include women.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, speaking at the national heroes day wreath-laying ceremony, stated that he had a conversation with the chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on National Heroes, the eminent lawyer and patriot Rene Baptise, a few weeks ago, suggesting that they consider a few other names, including women who have not yet emerged.

“I want to suggest to the country that we examine the specific case of one or more women so we do not give the appearance at all that the question of national heroes is essentially a patriarchal exercise without regard for women who may well rise to the status of national hero.”

“Various names have been suggested, including the person whom history suggests was Chatoyer’s favorite spouse, but there are the women whose names have been suggested”, Gonsalves said.

George Augustus Macintosh, Ebenezer Joshua, Robert Milton Cato, and John Eustace have been proposed as candidates for national hero status to the cabinet.

Joseph Chatoyer is the sole national hero of St. Vincent to date.