President Diaz-Canel Highlights PM Gonsalves’ visit to Cuba

The Cuban president Diaz-Canel highlighted on his Twitter account the official visit to Cuba of St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

On Wednesday, Gonsalves and his delegation left St Vincent for Havana.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote: “welcome brother and comrade of struggles and ideas”.

As part of his trip to Havana, which runs until next Sunday, Gonsalves will meet with Cuban officials and attend the ALBA Summit.

On Friday, May 27, the XXI Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) will take place in Havana.

Alliance leaders will discuss common development strategies and examine regional politics.

On May 26, 1992, Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations, and both governments ratified a desire to strengthen them.

