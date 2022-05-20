Vice President Delcy Rodriguez: Washington authorised US and European oil companies to restart operations in the country

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed on Tuesday the decision of the United States (US) government authorising oil companies from that country and Europe to negotiate and restart their operations with Caracas.

“Venezuela hopes that these decisions by the United States of America will pave the way for the absolute lifting of the illegal sanctions that affect all our people”, said Vice President Rodríguez.

Referring to the country’s economic recovery process in the midst of coercive and unilateral sanctions, Rodríguez added that the executive authorities will continue to promote policies with their own efforts and at the same time, denouncing the impacts that the blockade has brought to Venezuelans.

Source: telesurtv.net

President Maduro appoints Carlos Faría as Venezuela’s new foreign minister

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, appointed Carlos Faría as the new Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, replacing Félix Plasencia.

During a meeting with the political high command, the head of state announced: “Carlos Faría returns and takes over the reins of the Foreign Ministry.

He assured that the new foreign minister “knows very well the whole geopolitical environment of the struggle for a multipolar, multicentric (…) trilateral world. He knows it very well. He knows very well the whole development of the struggle for hegemony in the world, he knows very well active diplomacy and the dynamics of peace”, the Venezuelan President said.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

President Maduro denounces Colombian plan against military centres

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced that his Colombian counterpart Iván Duque is financing criminal groups to attack military and police centres in his country.

“Iván Duque from Colombia has hatched a plan and has invested several million dollars to hire criminals to attack military and police centres, to try to destabilise Venezuela socially,” denounced the president.

At the same time, the Venezuelan head of state asserted that Duque’s intentions are similar to those applied by the drug cartels, “as the drug trafficker Pablo Escobar Gaviria used to do against the police, to try to destabilise the people of Venezuela, so be alert”, he warned.

On the other hand, President Maduro urged the National Assembly to investigate the statements of former US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, who claims in his book that former President Donald Trump proposed to Congressman Juan Guaidó and a sector of the extreme right to assassinate him.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela praises Mexico’s stance for an inclusive summit

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Carlos Faría, welcomed and thanked the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday for his stance in favour of a Summit of the Americas without exclusions and for the United States government to initiate a hemispheric policy respectful of political diversity, idiosyncrasy and the independent nature of the peoples.

In a message on the social networking site Twitter, Faría said that the Mexican leader is a mediator for a diverse and inclusive America: “His call for a Summit of the Americas without exclusions resonates in our America”, said the Venezuelan diplomat in reference to López Obrador’s repeated calls for the meeting to promote encounter and friendship between countries instead of dependence and interference.

Source: telesurtv.net

Foreign Minister Carlos Faría holds telephone meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

The new Venezuelan foreign minister, Carlos Faría, held a telephone conversation with his Russian foreign minister counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. During the telephone meeting, Caracas and Moscow confirmed their willingness to intensify the bilateral cooperation developed to date, with the intention of “building a fairer world order and guaranteeing international peace and security”.

Minister Lavrov also welcomed the appointment of Faría, whom he thanked for his important contribution as Venezuela’s Ambassador to Russia.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

2.5 million Russian flu vaccines arrived in the country

“A conclusive batch of 2.5 million doses of Russian flu vaccine from the #Mechnicov centre has arrived in Venezuela as a humanitarian part of our cooperation in the field of health between Russia and Venezuela”, said Russian Ambassador Serguei Melik-Bagdasarov.

The ambassador explained that this new batch of Russian flu vaccines completes the five million doses provided for in the health agreement between Russia and Venezuela.

He said that the Russian anti-flu doses are part of the agreement between the Russian company Mechnikov, the Venezuelan company Espromed Bio and the Ministry of Health: “We have in our cooperation several segments: anti-covid vaccines, insulin, flu vaccine and we are going to develop more and more cooperation in this area”, he said.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Mexico and UN welcome dialogue in Venezuela

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, stressed that the position of the Venezuelan government and the opposition to resume dialogue is “encouraging” because it shows the parties’ interest in settling their differences.

“We believe that the political dialogue and the government’s position is encouraging, and I would like all parties to be able to conclude the dialogue and end up supporting the initiatives.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve