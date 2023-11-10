President Maduro asks that Guyana cease threats in territorial dispute

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro asked the Government of Guyana to cease provocations regarding the dispute over the Guayana Esequiba territory.

Maduro referred to comments made by Guyana’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who said that “the time is over” for a negotiation on the matter.

During an act of the National Union in Defense of the Guayana Esequiba President Maduro called such comments “arrogant” and “reckless,” noting that Phillips was “offending and provoking Venezuela”.

“Venezuela is not a country of cowards, we are a country of peace, but willing to defend its historical rights, its own rights,” Maduro said and urged “to respect Venezuela, Prime Minister of Guyana. No more offenses, no more provocations”

The tweet reads, “Let no one be confused! Venezuela has never accepted the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for these 3 reasons; first, we have the historical position of non-recognition of the ICJ by all governments since 1945 to date; second, the Geneva Agreement requires that the option of the court must be signed and approved by the Venezuelan State; and third, the Statutes of the Court require States to recognize the jurisdiction in any circumstance or difference. Powerful and very powerful reasons!”

The Venezuelan president also referred to the referendum scheduled for December 3, which will be held despite Guyana’s reckless action in its unprecedented claim to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which declared itself competent to decide on the matter.

“Our people will decide, sovereignty and democratically, their future, their destiny. I believe in Venezuela, I believe in our homeland. Let us unite above differences and our homeland will be great,” the president said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Enters into Campaign for Referendum on Essequibo

Venezuela began on Monday the campaign for the December 3 non-binding referendum on the dispute with Guyana over the territory of Guayana Esequiba.

Next December 3, citizens will be asked five questions about Venezuela’s sovereignty over the Essequibo. The campaign, which will end on December 1, with a nationwide mobilization organized by the regional and municipal teams created for this purpose.

In the last few days, the regional, municipal and parochial campaign commands were sworn in. This is aimed at motivating Venezuelans to participate in the referendum in the defense of the country’s sovereignty over the Guayana Esequiba.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory strengthens cooperation with the UN

This Thursday, the Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies, William Castillo, held a meeting with Alena Douhan, Special Rapporteur of the United Nations (UN), reported the permanent representative of Venezuela to that organization in Geneva, Switzerland, Héctor Constant, who described the I find it productive.

“Productive meeting between Vice Minister @planwac and Special Rapporteur #MCU @AlenaDouhan, to strengthen ties of cooperation between the UN system and the Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory. Enjoyable dialogue about how to improve methodology and increase dissemination of the effect and scope of illegal sanctions,” Constant published on the social network.

This Wednesday the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) approved a new resolution condemning the imposition of Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM).

As will be remembered, in 2021 Alena Douham presented a report on her visit to Venezuela in which she stated that the application of Unilateral Coercive Measures caused devastating effects on the quality of life of the population.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Learn about the six milestones of the Essequibo controversy

The history of our Guayana Esequiba is a complex process that covers several moments. Here we present a summary of the moments in which it became a controversy from the XNUMXth century, the entire XNUMXth century and part of this XNUMXst century, as explained by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro during the act of National Union for the defense of Guayana Esequiba.

Formation of the territory (Colonial period and Independence period). It began in 1492 with the arrival of European colonialism to the American lands, extending until 1840, where the territory of what is Venezuela was formed.

Period of aggression, dispossession and arbitration fraud. It takes place in 1840, precisely, when the British Empire – through illegal tricks – takes the first steps to enter the territory of the Republic. It culminates in 1899, the year in which the fraud of the Paris Arbitration Award was consummated.

Imperial gunboat diplomacy, exposure of fraud and the Geneva Agreement. Defined between 1900 and 1966, it refers to the period in which Venezuela went from a time of division, threats of blockades and military invasions to reaction, characterized by denunciation and international achievements in the diplomatic area through the signing of the documents that led to the drafting, acceptance and subscription of the Geneva Agreement of February 17, 1966.

Application of the Geneva Agreement, emergence of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and reservation presented by Venezuela on the recognition of the State that emerged from British Guyana. This stage, which focuses on the period between 1966 and 2015, involves the practical application of the Geneva Agreement, as well as the options stipulated in the document and the Charter of the United Nations; and the search for a peaceful and satisfactory solution for the parties.

Guyana assumes a belligerent position. It covers the period 2015-2023, especially the events that led to Venezuela’s reaction and the calling of the consultative referendum in defense of Guayana Esequiba. In this regard, it describes the continued violation of international law by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, as well as its pacts with ExxonMobil and the United States Southern Command that turn their backs on the Geneva Agreement.

Advisory referendum. Located today, it projects a broad vision of the new stage of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. It is part of this line, in the efforts to defend Guayana Esequiba, whose territory belongs to Venezuelans by tradition, history and law.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela: maneuvers by Guyana and the US threaten stability in the region

Through a statement issued this Wednesday, Venezuela expressed its categorical rejection of the joint announcement by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the United States Government, which reports an increase in military presence in the region.

The Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, expressed in his account on the social network: “Venezuela strongly rejects the joint announcement made by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the US Government, which reports an increase in military presence in the region with the aim of protecting US energy companies, which which becomes the greatest threat to the stability of the Caribbean and Latin America,” he wrote.

The text states that the government of Guyana “continues to refuse to engage in direct dialogue with Venezuela to resolve the territorial controversy,” and instead, agreed with the government of the United States, through its so-called Southern Command.

It warns that the aforementioned Southern Command carries out “military operations in an area with enormous energy resources that are being illegally exploited by Exxon Mobil.”

For this reason, the Government of Venezuela alerts the International Community of Guyana’s dangerous maneuvers, which – it points out – “intend to escalate a conflict.”

Finally, he reiterates that on December 3, the Venezuelan people will make history through the Popular Referendum, to continue protecting “their legitimate and historical rights over Guayana Esequiba.”

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve