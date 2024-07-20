President Maduro Calls for Peace, Democracy and Freedom in Petare

Ten days before the presidential elections, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, continues his campaign journey through the Venezuela Nuestra command through the parish of Petare, in the state of Miranda, where he denounced the plans of the extreme right to fill the country with violence.

He warned that the right wing knows that it is lost and claimed that it knows of all its plans and has denounced them. “They want to do a show, a hecatombe, a tragedy,” he said, while recalling the negative effects left by guarimbas in the Venezuelan people.

In that sense, he stressed that no one will sabotage the presidential elections of July 28, called on Venezuelans to vote early with the 1 10, and specified that the victory of the Great Patriotic Pole will be dedicated to Hugo Chávez Frías.

“Do we want peace? Do we want democracy and true freedom? Do we want to recover the Esequiba Guiana? Do we want an independent country that is not subordinated to the gringos? Let’s win on the 28th,” he said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Far-Right Opposition Not To Recognize Results From the Venezuelan Electoral Authority

On Thursday, Biagio Pilieri, the spokesperson for the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), stated that his organization will only recognize the results of the July 28 presidential elections as recorded by their own documents.

“We will have the records from 30,026 polling stations… We will respect what those records say in a process that must be free, democratic, and transparent. Of course, we will respect what our records say, which is the will of the people of Venezuela,” he said.

As commented by local media, his statement implies that the Venezuelan far-right will not recognize the official results that only the National Electoral Council (CNE) is authorized to issue.

Therefore, if the electoral results do not favor the PUD candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, it is predictable to expect the opposition to launch a media campaign to denounce the existence of an alleged electoral fraud, the Venezuela News agency pointed out.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela demands ceasefire in Gaza to the UN Security Council

Venezuela participated on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, in the Quarterly Open Debate to address “The Situation in the Middle East, including the Question of Palestine”, an activity held in the context of the Russian presidency of the UN Security Council.

The Venezuelan delegation demanded that the Council comply with the mandate conferred upon it by the UN Charter, in addition to adopting, without further delay, a resolution demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and admitting Palestine as a full member of the UN, according to the State channel.

On April 27, 2009, Venezuela officially recognized the State of Palestine, and since then, it has supported the Arab cause at the United Nations, besides being the first country in the Americas to fulfill this role.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela presented achievements in indigenous peoples’ rights at the UN

At the 17th Session of the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Venezuela made known the achievements attained with the arrival of the Bolivarian Government since 1999.

The Deputy Minister for Habitat, Land and Communal Development of the Ministry for Indigenous Peoples, Marianny Romero, led the delegation that participated in the event held in Geneva, Switzerland from July 8 to 12, the ministerial entity referred on its Instagram account.

During her intervention in the session, Romero indicated that since 1999 work began on a legal and institutional framework, in which the rights of native peoples are incorporated and guaranteed, at an individual and collective level of 44 indigenous peoples and 3023 communities, specifically in eight states with native population throughout the country, according to VTV.

She emphasized that as peoples they are made visible and dignified as part of the Indigenous Good Government Plan, which establishes a political, economic and social model based on ancestral principles.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro enacted Law for the Promotion of Non-oil Exports

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, enacted this Thursday the Law for the Promotion of Non-oil Exports, approved on Wednesday in second discussion by the National Assembly.

“I proceed to sign this historic law for the promotion of new non-oil exports. Development, growth and prosperity, new law for the new economy”, stated the Head of State in an act with entrepreneurs.

The 26-article law seeks to develop mechanisms to facilitate the international trade of goods and services developed in the country.

After its approval in the Parliament, its president, Jorge Rodríguez, said that the new law protects the exporter, especially “from the ticket office, from customs duties, from bureaucracy, it is a law that speeds up all export processes”.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Embajada de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela en San Vicente y Las Granadinas