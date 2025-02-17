President Maduro Calls for Reform of the 1999 Constitution

The Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro called to a major national debate to reform the 1999 Constitution and adapt it to new times, highlighting that the significant historical context of Venezuela in its struggle for democracy and social justice.

Thus, the head of state informed the deputies of the National Assembly and other institutional, political and military authorities of the Venezuelan State during the presentation of the fundamental elements of the proposed constitutional reform.

Maduro precised that the first first project in development, already has a preview of the first 80 articles, which cover the “four major fundamental themes” and that “the theses we advocate are already being drafted, with the aim of constitutionalizing the principles of the new humanism, Bolivarianism and the foundations of society that we aspire to build in the 21st century.”

“Building a new society; defining the parameters, values and principles to be established for a more humane society since Bolivarianism. We are facing a multicenter and multipolar world, and we must move in this direction,” Maduro said.

The Venezuelan president proposes an extension and improvement of the participatory democracy and direct democracy. It is an effort to build a new democratic state system, and incorporate the communal, social and popular power.

Source: telesurenglish.net

The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly Accuses Venezuelan Extreme Right of Destabilization Plans and Reveals International Funding

The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, denounced on Thursday a series of plans led by the Venezuelan extreme right aimed at violently overthrowing the government.

During a press conference, Rodríguez stated that these groups sought to dismantle the achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution, including national sovereignty, through operations such as the so-called Operation Gideon.

Rodríguez pointed out that former opposition leader Leopoldo López was allegedly involved in diverting funds from the Simón Bolívar Program, using that money to conspire against the Venezuelan government.

According to the National Assembly president, López acted alongside Ronald Carreño, who was responsible for receiving resources intended to finance these destabilizing plans.

Additionally, Rodríguez called on the Spanish government to investigate the funds used by former opposition leader Juan Guaidó and his father to acquire three nightclubs and 200 taxis in Madrid.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Government Reveals Details of Dismantled Terrorist Plans and Operation Aurora

In a recent episode of his radio program Sin Truco Ni Maña, Venezuelan Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, disclosed details about two terrorist operations that were thwarted before President Nicolás Maduro’s swearing-in ceremony on January 10.

Cabello provided new insights into Operation Aurora, a plan allegedly orchestrated by military deserters and mercenaries to attack military bases in Venezuela. According to Cabello, the operation began in 2019 and targeted a military fort in San Juan de Los Morros, the capital of Guárico state, located approximately three hours from Caracas.

The minister emphasized that the operation involved individuals who had previously attempted to invade Venezuela through Colombia and Brazil.

Cabello explained that Operation Aurora initially failed in December 2019 when a group of mercenaries, including former Venezuelan military deserters, attempted to attack a military fort near the Brazilian border in Bolívar state.

After their failure, the mercenaries returned to Brazil, where they were reportedly protected by the government of then-President Jair Bolsonaro. Six years later, the Venezuelan government discovered that the same individuals were planning another attack on the same fort, believing that explosives they had planted in 2019 were still in place.

However, the Venezuelan military had already relocated the arsenal, preventing a potential catastrophe. Cabello stated that if the explosives had not been moved, the country would still be counting the dead.

The minister also revealed that the mercenaries had planned to detonate a helicopter in Barinas, the birthplace of the late President Hugo Chávez.

Cabello linked this plan to statements made by Venezuelan opposition figures, such as María Corina Machado, who had spoken about a “signal in the sky” that would activate dormant cells.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects Accusations from U.S. Southern Command

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has issued a statement expressing its firm rejection of recent remarks made by the commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Alvin Holsey, during his appearance before the U.S. Senate.

According to the statement, these claims are “false and reckless” and lack any foundation, reiterating a narrative that the Venezuelan government says has been used by the Biden administration and the Venezuelan far-right to mislead public opinion.

The statement emphasizes that accusations of drug trafficking, corruption, and destabilization are “fake news” and part of a “past dirty war campaign” that has failed in its attempt to discredit the country. “They seek to justify their own mistakes, as well as the complicity and corruption that have led extremists in Venezuela to the situation they face today,” the text states.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Cannot Be Excluded From The Global Oil Market: VP Rodriguez:

On Tuesday, Delcy Rodriguez, the Venezuelan Vice President and Oil Minister, called the attempt to exclude her country from the global oil sector “absurd.”

“Attempting to exclude the country with the largest oil reserves on this planet is absurd,” she said, highlighting that 26% of the world’s oil production is currently subject to “illicit and illegal” sanctions.

“This issue cannot be ideologized because we are talking about the right of nations to development,” the Bolivarian official said, referring to the impact of sanctions on oil markets in countries such as Venezuela and Russia.

Her comments were made during a roundtable discussion organized at India Energy Week, which is being held in New Delhi from February 11 to 14. Also participating in the discussion were India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Secretary of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham al-Ghais; and Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

“Time is proving that those who sought to exclude Venezuela from the international energy equation were wrong. Venezuela not only has light crude oil but also vast reserves of heavy and extra-heavy crude,” Rodriguez pointed out.

Source: telesurenglish.net