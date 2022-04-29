President Maduro: Duque plans military assassinations in Venezuela

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, denounced his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque for orchestrating a plan to assassinate police and military in the Caribbean country during the V Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

“Iván Duque is leaving and is desperate to harm Venezuela, he has activated plans with criminal gangs by states and infiltrating them across the border, groups of gangsters who come to attack police and military, the Venezuelan security forces”, warned the president.

At the same time, the Venezuelan head of state asserted that intelligence is gathering information and is alert to any attack, “we are behind these plans with strategic, police and popular intelligence”, he added.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Conviasa offers 1,600 seats per month on its Caracas – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines connection.

On Tuesday April 26th, Conviasa inaugurated its 14th international commercial flight connecting Caracas with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a direct flight that will encourage tourist exchanges and link cultures, identities and essential economic relations between the two nations.

“Thanks to the excellent people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who welcomed us with that beautiful culture, with that great dance, on the arrival of our plane”.

These were the words of the Vice Minister of Air Transport and President of Conviasa, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, after the inaugural flight of Consortium V03722, made with the Embraer 190 aircraft, arrived at 11:30 in the morning at Argyle International Airport, where it was welcomed by authorities from the island nation.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, the Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves, the Deputy Minister for the Caribbean of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs Raul Li Causi, Deputy Minister of Economic Cooperation Ramon Gordils, head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission Francisco Perez and the president of Inac Juan Texeira, who accompanied the Head of Air Transport, in the symbolic ribbon cutting.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

President Maduro receives the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Miraflores

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, held a working meeting with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

The meeting strengthens the ties of solidarity and brotherhood between both peoples and governments, which is manifested in a dynamic and sustained relationship of political, social and cultural exchange, which has intensified over the last 22 years of the Bolivarian Revolution thanks to the commitment and conviction of Commander Hugo Chávez to rescue and consolidate the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Recently, the Venezuelan Head of State expressed his gratitude for the solidarity of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in defence of national sovereignty.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela participates in the XI Conference of Ministers of Agriculture

The Venezuelan Minister of Productive Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Castro, arrived in the Dominican Republic with the aim of participating in the XI Conference of Ministers of Agriculture, where he will show the productive experiences of his country in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the military conflict in Europe.

“[email protected] arrived in the Dominican Republic to attend the XI Ibero-American Conference of Ministers of Agriculture, where he will share the productive experiences of the Venezuelan people in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the crisis in Europe”, the ministry said on Twitter.

Among the topics to be addressed will be food security and nutrition, sustainable production, resilience and agro-ecology.

Source: Telesurtv.net

President Maduro receives delegation from the International Labour Organisation (ILO)

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday received a delegation from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which is attending the Social Dialogue Forum, taking place in Caracas.

“Excellent meeting with the delegation of the International Labour Organisation that is in our country, in the framework of the ‘Social Dialogue Forum’,” the Venezuelan leader wrote on his official Twitter account.

“Our struggle will always be in favour of the Venezuelan Working Class, to which I am proud to belong”, said head of state Nicolás Maduro.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Summit against Fascism brings together 200 guests from 52 countries in Caracas

The International Summit against Fascism began at the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, in Caracas, with the participation of nearly 200 guests from 52 countries around the world, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the events of 11th, 12th and 13th of April, 2002 in Venezuela.

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, welcomed the massive international reception of the call to exchange views on fascism and the validity of the commitment, in the current situation of the planet, to fight to save the peoples, to fight in favour of the sovereignty of responsible governments that want to continue in their efforts to achieve a multipolar harmony, in which there is no hegemony that indicates or tries to impose its route, whether by pressure, economic coercion or even militaristic activation, aggression and armed attack.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Women discuss peace and gender equality in Venezuela

During the 17th Congress of the Women’s International Democratic Federation (WIDF), delegates debated the strategies needed to expand peace and gender equality worldwide.

The event included women from 24 Venezuelan states and five continents in the debate in order to ensure diversity of views and contexts, according to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Diva Guzmán.

“We were able to participate, we listened to the debates, the proposals, on issues such as the role of women in the pandemic, inequality, health issues, LGBTIQ+ groups, discussed in full swing”, explained Guzmán.

Source: Telesurtv.net

President Maduro reaffirms his support for those affected by rains

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed the government’s support for families affected by the recent rains that have hit the country. He said that the intensity of the rains, as a result of climate change and associated with the La Niña weather phenomenon, “have increased by 300 percent compared to the drizzle that is regularly expected during this stage”.

“The people of Venezuela (must know) that there is a government here that will protect them, and that they will not lack a roof over their heads. They will not lack anything”, he assured.

After the demonstration of the damage suffered by several houses located in areas close to streams, the president stressed that, despite the phenomenon, “no injuries or loss of life” have been reported.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuelan National Assembly appoints TSJ magistrates

The Venezuelan National Assembly on Tuesday appointed the new judges of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), in accordance with the provisions of article 264 of the Constitution of the Republic of Venezuela.

The legislative body reported that 20 magistrates were unanimously elected and approved; and the responsibilities of Inspector General of Courts and Director of the National School of Magistrates were also selected.

Source: Telesurtv.net