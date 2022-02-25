President Maduro expresses his support to Vladimir Putin

Communiqué

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its concern at the worsening of the crisis in Ukraine and laments the mockery and violation of the Minsk Agreements by NATO promoted by the United States of America.

The derailment of these agreements has infringed International Law and has generated strong threats against the Russian Federation, its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as impeded good relations between neighboring countries. Venezuela calls for a return to the path of diplomatic understating through effective dialogue between the Parties involved in the conflict to avoid escalation, reaffirming the negotiation mechanisms contemplated in the United Nations Charter, in order to preserve life, the peace of inhabitants of these countries and the stability of the Region.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in accordance with its constitutional diplomacy of peace, expresses its best wishes for the peaceful resolution of this conflict while rejecting the application of illegal sanctions and economic attacks against the Russian people that massively affects the enjoyment of their human rights.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela and Iran strengthen cooperation in oil matters

Venezuela and Iran agreed to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation and exchanges between both countries, mainly in hydrocarbons, according to an agreement signed on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, between Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji.

The agreement signed between Tehran and Caracas contemplates the transfer of technology and cooperation in oil and gas matters between both countries, who reached an understanding to “continue counteracting the illegal and arbitrary unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States against our peoples. Iran and Venezuela are moving forward in the consolidation of their strategic partnership”, Plascencia explained.

Source: telesurtv.net

President Maduro expresses his support to Vladimir Putin in the defense of his people and his Homeland

“We know that Putin is defending the right to peace and the dignity of the Russian people, of the peoples of the world and of the global balance”, sentenced the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, as he expressed his full support for the Russian Federation in the face of threats to its national security by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“Venezuela announces its full support to President Vladimir Putin in the defense of Russia’s peace, in the courageous defense of its people and its Homeland”, Maduro said.

Maduro stressed that President Putin has been denouncing the intentions to militarily encircle Russia with the aim of attacking and destroying Russia: “And what does the world want, that President Putin should stand idly by and not act in defense of his people? (…) Venezuela is with Putin, it is with Russia, it is with the brave causes of the world. We are going to resist more and more! The peace of Russia is the peace of the world!”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela promotes the use of gas to create development and inclusion

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Félix Plasencia, at the VI Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which took place in the Qatari capital, Doha. Plasencia stated that “we are certain that natural gas guarantees a clean transition and is also the confidence for the development of our peoples in the medium and short term”.

He also celebrated the signing of the Doha declaration, which sets the course to follow so that the foreign use of natural gas generates well being for the people and contributes to creating development with inclusion.

As part of his agenda parallel to the forum, Plasencia held meetings with the Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javad Owji; the Minister of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, Timipre Sylva; and the Minister of Energy of Egypt, Mohamed Shaker, who currently chairs the GECF. The purpose of these meetings was to strengthen cooperation with these States in the energy field. In the case of the meeting with Shaker, it was reported that his country will contribute to the development of Venezuela’s energy and gas industry.

Source: telesurtv.net

Social Movements of the world repudiate attacks against Venezuela

The Vice-President for Communication, Culture and Tourism, Freddy Náñez, stated that the “Social Movements of the world repudiate the destabilizing actions against the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela, by former Argentine President Mauricio Macri”, he said through a statement published on Twitter.

Recently, the National Assembly (AN) in ordinary session unanimously approved the draft agreement in rejection of the military intervention and attempted invasion of Venezuela from Argentina during the government of former President Mauricio Macri.

The President of the AN Jorge Rodríguez pointed out that it is public and notorious the participation of former US President Donald Trump in the responsibility to conspire, overthrow and even invade the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on several occasions.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) continues to deactivate and neutralize TANCOL actions in the national territory.

This Thursday on his Twitter social network account, the general commander of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force, G/J. Domingo Hernández Lárez, stated that “The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) continues firmly destroying and neutralizing actions of the Colombian Armed Drug Trafficking Terrorists (TANCOL) in our sovereign territory.

In that sense, the FANB guarantees the national sovereignty, independence and honour of our humble people subdued by the insolent foreign boot! Independence or nothing!” Likewise, he highlighted that more than 500 kilos of cocaine were located by the FANB in the fight against the TANCOL who try to use our territory as an intermediate step for the drug trafficking route.

Source: vtv.gob.ve