President Maduro is Sworn in as Head of the Venezuelan State

On Friday morning, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived at the National Assembly to be sworn in as head of state for the 2025–2031 term.

At the seat of the Legislative Branch in Caracas, he greeted hundreds of citizens who had gathered there since the early hours to witness the event. He also greeted representatives from various countries.

Subsequently, Maduro received honors from the presidential guard in the company of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and the National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

“Before this Constitution, I swear by the historic, noble and courageous Venezuelan people that I will fulfill all its mandates. I inaugurate the new period of peace, prosperity and new democracy,” said the Bolivarian leader before the chair of the National Assembly.

After being sworn in as Venezuela’s Constitutional President, Maduro received the presidential sash and the necklace with the keys to the ark that holds the country’s constitutional records.

“I have been given the symbolic elements required by law that invest me with power and authority. I have sworn before Commander Chavez absolute loyalty to his legacy, to his struggle, to his dream, and to this man who achieved the historic feat of bringing to this century the original project and dreams of the liberators who drove the Spanish Empire from all of South America,” Maduro stated.

Delegations from 125 countries and international organizations participated in the swearing-in ceremony. Among the international leaders in attendance were Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Russian State Duma President Viacheslav Volodin, St. Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, and former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Bolivarian National Armed Forcess (FANB) wears allegiance to the people and to President Nicolás Maduro

After the swearing-in ceremony of Nicolás Maduro Moros, an act of Recognition as Commander in Chief, Reaffirmation of Loyalty and Oath was carried out by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to the president, which sends a message of union and popular, military and police fusion from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the world.

The organized militias ratified their utmost loyalty to the reelected president of Venezuela and swore an oath of discipline, subordination and loyalty.

Vladimir Padrino López, Minister of People’s Power for Defense, warned that the Venezuelan people and especially the FANB, have known how to face plans of the neo-fascist right wing, destabilizing actions and economic sanctions imposed by powers that seek to establish submissive governments in Venezuela and the entire region.

The high-ranking military official emphasized that they recognize the mandate of the great majority of the Venezuelan people who “in elections carried out with the highest standards of transparency, with the assistance of international observers and representatives of all registered candidates” elected Nicolás Maduro Moros as their president.

On his part, President Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed that the Venezuelan military has a real Commander in Chief: “I belong to the people and I owe myself only to the people, and I owe myself to the popular, police and military fusion”, he stated.

The President accepted the oath and declared that he is not in this position as a wimp or a coward, “I do not belong to the oligarchy nor do I obey orders from imperialism”, and he is willing to defend Venezuela from its external and internal enemies even with his own life.

Source: telesurtv.net

President Maduro Calls for National Dialogue to Reform the Constitution

On Friday, President Nicolas Maduro announced that he would convene a grand national dialogue to reform the Venezuelan Constitution, which marked its 25th anniversary in December 2024.

“Today, I will sign a decree to create a broad, national commission for drafting the Constitutional reform project and define the profile of the Venezuelan new economy,” he said, emphasizing that one of the reform’s guiding objectives would be to improve and enhance the Bolivarian Constitution.

To that end, the Venezuelan government will convene a grand national dialogue to allow social actors to express their opinions and include their aspirations in the constitutional reforms.

“I call on all political, economic, ideological, cultural, and social sectors to a great, inclusive and unified dialogue to advance together toward a constitutional reform that will further democratize Venezuela,” Maduro stated.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Transnational Far Right Seeks to Destabilize Venezuela: Vice President Rodriguez

During the inauguration of the International Anti-Fascist Festival on Thursday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez made harsh accusations against the U.S.-backed opposition.

She pointed to connections between former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and an international network of conservative politicians with criminal records.

In a strong statement, Rodriguez linked Gonzalez to former Latin American presidents involved in pedophilia, drug trafficking, and corruption. Figures like former Colombian President Andres Pastrana, she claimed, seek to destabilize Venezuela to pave the way for a coup d’état.

The Venezuelan vice president also criticized Maria Corina Machado, calling her a “fascist lunatic” and comparing her to Argentine President Javier Milei. Rodriguez contrasted the pathetic role played by the far-right activist with the historical legacy of figures like Manuela Saenz.

“What a disgrace for the women of our continent!” the Venezuelan vice president declared, accusing Machado of promoting “the criminal economic blockade to inflict suffering on our people.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office Denounces Psychological Operation on the Eve of President Nicolas Maduro’s Inauguration

Tarek William Saab, Attorney General of the Republic of Venezuela, issued a statement denouncing what he calls a “disastrous psychological operation” designed to unleash acts of violence in the country, just as President Nicolás Maduro’s inauguration for the period 2025-2031 is approaching.

Saab noted that Maria Corina Machado, an opposition leader, is under criminal investigation for crimes including treason and conspiracy with foreign countries following the presidential elections of July 28.

The prosecutor clarified that any arrest warrant would be subject to the guarantees of the Venezuelan legal system.

The statement also refers to an alleged “false flag operation” in which Machado’s arrest was misreported. Saab criticized this action as a simulation designed to victimize the opposition and divert attention from the “resounding failure” of its political sector.

He recalled an earlier incident in which Machado reported an attack on her caravan during the election campaign, suggesting that such claims are part of a recurring pattern.

The Attorney General accused the leaders of the international extreme right of coordinating to spread what he considers to be falsehoods, with the aim of sowing chaos and violence in Venezuela.

Source: telesurenglish.net

World Anti-Fascist Festival Kicks Off in Venezuela

From Thursday to Sunday, the La Carlota Convention Center in Caracas will host over 2,000 attendees at the Grand World Anti-Fascist Festival.

During this international event, workers, farmers, youth, and social activists will discuss collective actions to respond to the neoliberal assault on the sovereignty of nations.

The festival will feature the Third International Communication Congress and include the forum “Continuity of the Bolivarian Revolution, Anti-Fascist Struggle, and Multipolarity,” which will be led by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

The event will also include sector-specific festivals focused on the following themes: “Women in the Anti-Fascist Struggle: Building Emancipatory Feminism”; “Youth and Students: The Vanguard in Constructing a Multipolar World”; “Social Movements and the Articulation of a Global Popular Agenda”; “Workers in Resistance: Unionism and Anti-Fascism in the 21st Century”; and “The Struggle of Indigenous Peoples Against Colonialism and Fascist Extractivism.”

Source: telesurenglish.net