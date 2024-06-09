President Maduro Leads Voting Intention in Venezuela

During the last fortnight, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has remained the favorite to win the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

The Bolivarian leader has captured 43 percent of the electoral preferences, followed by Edmundo Gonzalez with 32 percent and Jose Brito with 8 percent, according to the latest study by Parametrica.

The voting intentions for the other presidential candidates are distributed as follows: Antonio Ecarri (2.1 percent), Javier Bertucci (1.7 percent), Claudio Fermin (1.5 percent), Daniel Ceballos (1.2 percent), Benjamin Rausseo (1.1 percent), and Luis Martinez (0.7percent).

Parametrica also studied citizens’ intentions to participate, finding that 80 percent of respondents will indeed participate in the July elections.

President Nicolas Maduro’s text reads, “Wonderful working meeting with the political bases of the Zulia state! We are walking with our own efforts, without mortgaging our country’s independence and sovereignty, without lowering our face to anyone. The worst times are behind us. Now let’s move forward!”

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelans Use Social Networks to Support President Maduro:

On Sunday, Venezuelans continued a digital activism campaign to break the blockade against President Nicolas Maduro on social media.

The mobilization dynamic involved hashtags #LikePaNicolas and #NicoLike on Instagram and TikTok, where most of the communication battle takes place.

The digital activism campaign aims to make President Maduro’s content more visible, show the reality of the Bolivarian Revolution, and build new alternative communication processes.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela elected to one of the UN vice-presidencies:

Venezuela was elected this Thursday to one of the vice-presidencies of the United Nations General Assembly (UN) in New York, United States.

“For the first time Venezuela is elected to one of the vice-presidencies of the UN General Assembly”, wrote the permanent ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, who on behalf of the Latin American and Caribbean region was elected, by acclamation and without a vote, as Vice-President of the UN General Assembly.

Moncada also informed that, “the US empire was the only one to oppose because it recognizes the puppet government it invented to steal CITGO from Venezuelans”, in which he underlined that “that is what the local US agents are for”.

It is worth mentioning that other countries such as Russia, Algeria, Angola, Austria, China, France, Ghana, Italy, Madagascar, Thailand, among others, were also elected for the different vice-presidencies of the organization.

The former Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philemon Yang, was elected President of the General Assembly for the 79th period.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Chancellor: Venezuela continues to overcome US isolation attempts:

The Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, highlighted Venezuela’s achievements in the face of the international isolation efforts led by the United States, through a publication in his social network X account.

The Chancellor’s pronouncement comes after the election of Venezuela’s ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, as vice-president of the General Assembly, representing the Latin American and Caribbean region.

“Venezuela continues to overcome the isolation attempts promoted by Yankee imperialism and its allies of the Venezuelan oligarchy. They still insist on prolonging in time the failed policy of self-proclamation and disregard of the legitimate institutions of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and of President @NicolasMaduro as head of state, with the sole purpose of legitimizing thefts of goods and companies of the nation as they do with CITGO.”

Gil in his publication shared the message of Moncada, whose election was carried out by acclamation and without a vote, which symbolizes a recognition by the international community and strengthens Venezuela’s position in the world scenario.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve