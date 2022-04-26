On Monday 25 April, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who is in Venezuela for medical care, met with President Nicolas Maduro.

In a Tweet, Maduro said he was delighted to receive Prime Minister Gonsalves.

“We had a fruitful meeting, full of brotherhood, in which we reviewed the cooperation between both countries and the new alliances for the development of our peoples. Long live the Caribbean union”.

In addition to Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves, Storm Gonsalves and Eloise Gonsalves attended the meeting.

After experiencing excruciating pain on his right side on Thursday 14 April, Prime Minister Gonsalves was advised by doctors to get a complete physical examination. He departed the state on 17 April for the South American nation.

Before he left, Gonsalves said that the pain had not allowed him to get a good night’s sleep.

The meeting took place at the Miraflores Palace, Caracas.