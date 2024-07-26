President Maduro Promises Overwhelming Victory on July 28

President Nicolás Maduro and candidate for the Great Patriotic Pole Simón Bolívar (GPPSM) held this Thursday in a mobilization day, campaign close to the presidential elections in Venezuela.

“Caracas we did it again, once again in the streets from end to end, along the avenues and highways of the capital of the Republic,” said the dignitary, while reflecting on his journey through Venezuela in search of the truth of a people “to learn more about everything that people have done to defeat the most criminal aggression ever done to us in history”.

“We have resisted because we love our homeland,” the head of state said, while stressing that the people are ready for the great victory of July 28. “Extreme right will not return” was one of the slogans at the closing.

Describing the campaign as “heroic, creative, admirable and proactive”, Nicolás Maduro said that “we have united all the forces of the people”. “We have constituted a new political, social and cultural majority that will be expressed as an overwhelming electoral majority on Sunday, July 28,” he said.

From Miami they intend to chant fraud on July 28th

The General Coordinator of the “Venezuela Nuestra” Campaign Command, Jorge Rodriguez, denounced that the ultra-right is setting up a communication center in the city of Miami, United States, in charge of Magalli Meda’s sister-in-law to chant fraud on July 28.

“And from there, of course, they are going to connect, what they call the official transmission, it is not the National Electoral Council (CNE), it is not even located in any city of Venezuela, but from Miami”, explained Rodriguez.

The political leader assured that while the extreme right wing sets up its communication center in Florida, the presidential candidate Nicolás Maduro has traveled every inch of the national territory.

The head of Venezuela Nuestra, also denounced an informative blackout by the transnational media companies, in which they do not show the massive rallies throughout the country of the electoral campaign of the candidate for reelection Nicolás Maduro.

“Nicolás Maduro’s mobilizations have been made invisible. We are the majority and many media do everything possible so that we do not exist, because we are going to continue in the streets, in reality, you continue with your virtual reality, which has always ended up exploding the truth in your face”, he sentenced.

President Maduro Denounces Censorship of Various Media Against Venezuela

Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, denounced on Monday the censorship of international media regarding the truth in Venezuela, declared this Monday to the people of Táchira that they intend to turn Venezuela into Argentina under president Javier Milei.

We are a reality. They have tried to make us invisible a thousand times. Now the operation is run by hitmen. The hitmen of lies. The EFE agency in Spain; the AFP agency, the AP agency, CNN and several television stations here», he denounced.

The president specified that the Venezuelan government knows the history of the intentions of the news agencies; but he stressed that in the end, the winner is the Venezuelan people and the civic-military.

«Let’s prepare ourselves in perfect union. Nobody will stain the electoral process. I won’t

The Far-Right Plans To Silence President Maduro’s Electoral Victory: Rodriguez

On Monday, Jorge Rodriguez, the head of the Our Venezuela Campaign Command, reported that the far-right opposition plans to create an information blackout to silence President Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the July 28 elections.

U.S.-backed political groups seek to create a narrative through messages that allow them to define reality according to purposes different from the electoral goals, he warned.

“From a Miami-based center, they will conduct an official broadcast shouting ‘fraud.’ But Venezuelans know what the real surveys are,” Rodriguez said.

“They will not achieve their goals. President Maduro has traversed every inch of our Republic, mobilizing thousands of people,” he added.

Foreign Forces Seek to Interfere in Venezuelan Presidential Elections

Over the past week, Jorge Rodriguez, the coordinator of the Our Venezuela campaign, has repeatedly claimed that the far-right opposition is setting the stage to reject the results of the Venezuelan presidential elections scheduled for Sunday, July 28.

This strategy aims to proclaim the supposed victory of the presidential candidate of the Democratic Unity Platform (PUD), who is being supported by the extremist organization Vente Venezuela.

“Without votes, they want to win the elections with bots,” Rodriguez said, explaining that far-right activists seek to manipulate public opinion through social media and digital platforms.

The campaign chief of the Great Patriotic Pole also denounced that the destabilization strategy includes the early publication of exit polls, which are not permitted in Venezuela.

Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (Ceela): Venezuela has the best electoral system in Latin America: The president of the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (Ceela), Nicanor Moscoso, rules out the possibility of inconsistencies between the vote cast by the voter and the one registered by the voting machine, in the presidential elections of this Sunday, July 28.

This was stated this Friday in an interview to VTV, in which he stated that Venezuelans enjoy having the best electoral system in the region, which “allows them to vote in peace and tranquility, knowing that the votes will be counted, that the will of Venezuelans will be reflected in the results delivered by the National Electoral Council”.

Unique system

Moscoso explained that the Venezuelan electoral system is unique in the region, because besides the fact that it is all technified, at the end it has a manual part, which is when the voter receives a voucher that reflects his will, and subsequently deposits it in a box.

In this sense, he explained that at the end of the election day, 55% of those vouchers are added up again to verify that the machine registered exactly the will of the citizen.

“Nobody has that”, he said, expressing that it is not needed so much, maybe 10% would be enough.

He referred that due to the political conditions in Venezuela, the process also implies that the technification be audited.

Audits certified by the political parties

For the president of Ceela, the most important thing is that in all the audits the technical delegates of the 38 political organizations participating in this electoral contest have been present.“They have been witnesses of each one of the audits and at the end of them all have subscribed the satisfaction they have had of each one of the processes”, he affirmed.

