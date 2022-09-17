President Maduro: Venezuela is ready to Supply Oil and Gas to the World

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro ratified that his country could increase the supply of oil and gas on the international market and contribute to price stabilization.

“Venezuela is ready and willing to fulfill its role and supply, in a stable and safe way, the oil and gas market that the world economy needs,” he said during the visit to Caracas of Haitham al-Ghais, the secretary of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The Bolivarian leader confirmed that his administration has managed to recover the local oil industry, which had reached historically low levels of production due to disinvestment. Currently, however, Venezuela is extracting around 700,000 barrels per day.

Commenting on the global economic and political situation, Maduro called U.S. and European sanctions against Russia “irrational, unjustified, and illogical.” Nevertheless, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union will keep its sanctions against the Kremlin and will not ease them.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, met this Wednesday with the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al Ghais, at the Miraflores Palace.

During the meeting, Al Ghais highlighted the importance of organizational challenges worldwide and highlighted the role of Venezuela in the global energy future: “The challenges we have in the future are more serious than the challenges we have faced in the last 62 years. Now it has to do with the energy transition and what is needed to fuel it with oil,” he said.

Al Ghais stressed that oil represents 33% of the world’s energy mix and is expected to be 60% of global demand in 2025. He also reported that 12 trillion dollars of investment are needed worldwide to develop the world oil system.

Source: ultimanoticias.com.ve

Venezuela: Guarantor of Colombia’s Peace Process With ELN

“Once again, President Gustavo Petro and Colombia, we say Venezuela accepts the character of guarantor of the negotiations and peace agreements of Colombia with the ELN, and we will put our best will in the name of God almighty father for the total peace of Colombia,” the president said in a speech.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Colombian president sent a letter to Maduro in which he proposed Venezuela become a guarantor of the negotiations between the Government and the ELN guerrilla.

Maduro recalled that in 2012, President Hugo Chávez (1998-2013) participated in the peace dialogues between the Colombian Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP), which would reach an agreement in 2016.

Since the announcement of the reactivation in the dialogues with the ELN, Petro expressed the importance of diplomatic relations with Venezuela, especially in the construction of his policy of “total peace.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Foreign Minister Faría decorated with the Russian Order of Friendship

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, received the Order of Friendship from the Russian Federation, thanks to his contribution to strengthening relations between the two nations.

Through the Twitter account of the Russian Foreign Ministry, it was detailed that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed the decree to deliver the decoration.

«The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree to decorate the Foreign Minister of Venezuela @Fariacrt with the Order of Friendship for his great contribution to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on the social network.

Source: ultimanoticias.com.ve

Venezuela Evaluates Returning to Andean Community of Nations

Venezuela is evaluating the possibility of returning to the Andean Community of Nations (CAN), a regional integration scheme from which this country withdrew in 2006.

“President Nicolas Maduro has spoken of the return of Venezuela to the CAN under new conditions, considering not only the vulnerabilities of our country as a blocked nation, but also its potential,” the Bolivarian Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

At the presentation of the “Economy and Development Report” of the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) in Caracas, she stated that the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Colombia does not have merely commercial purposes but rather seeks to promote a broader productive integration between the two countries.

In this regard, Rodriguez pointed out that Tachira and other Venezuelan border states have the capacity to produce and export to Colombia goods and services related to agribusiness, petrochemicals, and textiles.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Twelve Venezuelan Plane Crew Authorized to Leave Argentina

On Tuesday, the La Plata Federal Appeals Court authorized the departure of 12 out of 19 crew members of the Venezuelan Emtrasur plane, which had been held in Argentina for over three months.

In August, Federal Judge Federico Villena had authorized the departure of 11 Venezuelans and one Iranian. Simultaneously, he ordered a ban on leaving the country against the other seven crew members.

Today’s decision was made by Chamber III, which is made up of judges Carlos Vallefin and Roberto Lemos, who order Judge Villena to expedite and conclude “all pending proceedings, the definition of the procedural situation, and the restrictions imposed on people and things.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Putin and Xi Jinping Ratify Multipolar World: Nicolas Maduro

“The 21st century is the century of integration, of the multipolar world, of the pluricentric world; today, two giants ratified it in the framework of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the president of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, our friend and elder brother; and the president of Russia, our friend and elder brother, Vladimir Putin, China and Russia, two powers of the 21st century”, said Maduro during an address.

Maduro stressed that the meeting between Putin and Jinping was favorable, for which he said no one could avoid integration: “They will not be able to avoid it, they could not and will not be able to, the 21st century will be of the pluripolar world, they could not and will not be able to, the century of the new balance of the universe (…) The auspicious meeting, I am always very attentive to the meetings, the topics, the agenda, the statements”, he commented.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Maduro: Venezuela has 50 gas projects for export

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Wednesday that the country has a portfolio of 50 gas projects for export.

The information wasreleased during a meeting with the secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al Ghais at the Miraflores Palace.

He assured that there is also an important production of fertilizers, “ready for our brothers in the world, we have an important export portfolio and more than 50 certified high-level gas projects,” he stressed.

Source: ultimanoticias.com.ve