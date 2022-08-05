President Maduro warns of legal insecurity in banks in England

“The whole world should know that there is no legal security in London or in the Bank of England, that at any moment, any country or Central Bank in the world can have its international reserves, its gold reserves stolen, that is the truth. There is no legal security, there is no respect for the law”.

The complaint was made by the Venezuelan head of state and government, Nicolás Maduro, who described as “piracy and theft” the decision of the UK Supreme Court to prevent Venezuela’s access to its gold reserves deposited in the European country.

“The gold that is in the vault of the Bank of England belongs to the Central Bank of Venezuela, and belonging to the Central Bank of Venezuela belongs to all Venezuelans. We will continue to put up a fight”, he assured.

Deputies speak out against the theft of Venezuelan gold

In part of his speech of the Plenary Session of the National Assembly (AN) this Tuesday, Deputy Jesús Faría communicated to the country the strong rejection of the theft of 31 tons of Venezuelan gold deposited in the Bank of England (BoE), whose value is estimated at one billion dollars.

The parliamentarian stressed that the gold, belonging to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, has been held by that bank for three years as part of the economic blockade and the unilateral imperialist coercive measures applied to the country and promoted by a false interim government supported by the United States.

Faría explained that this gold would represent a great relief for Venezuela, because it would be used to pay the salaries and other social benefits of the people. He repudiated the actions of the decadent monarchy, which is sequestering the country’s resources, and described the argument put forward by the powers of that neo-colonial nation to withhold the rights and patrimony of Venezuelans as ridiculous.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

President Maduro receives the UN Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs in Miraflores

At the Miraflores Palace, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with the United Nations (UN) Assistant-General-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

The visit sought to strengthen partnerships “to address some of the most pressing needs”, Griffiths said on his Twitter account, @UNReliefChief.

In this regard, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that during his stay in Venezuela, the General Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs “will meet with government officials and other stakeholders, including humanitarian partners”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela and Iran explore establishment of joint technological projects in public health

The Science and Technology authorities of Venezuela and Iran held a high-level meeting in the Persian country to strengthen cooperation capacities During the meeting, the Vice President for Science, Technology, Education and Health of Venezuela, Gabriela Jiménez-Ramírez, and the Vice President for Science and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sorena Sattari, reviewed cooperation issues aimed at strengthening the technical and scientific capacities of public health.

“Today we are evaluating, with Iranian authorities, the establishment of joint technological projects for the health sector to overcome the difficulties caused by imperial coercive measures”, said the Venezuelan Minister of Science and Technology.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

President Maduro: US intends to illegally seize Venezuelan plane

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced that the “plane that fulfilled a fundamental function in the humanitarian life in Venezuela is hijacked in Argentina and they intend to steal it from us by an order of an imperial court in the state of Florida”.

“Venezuela raises its voice in protest and asks for the solidarity of the honest people of Argentina, but we, I tell you, with indignation I protest, with indignation I defend the interests of our beloved Venezuela, but I do not lose our objective, we do not lose it, to grow, to grow, with our own effort and work. We are achieving it and Venezuela is achieving a record of real economic growth in the first half of the year and the projection for the year 2022”, he said at a working day to show the progress of the Entrepreneurial Engine.

Since the end of June, the Venezuelan government, which manages the state-owned company Emtrasur, which operates the Boeing 747 seized at Ezeiza, has asked judge Federico Villena, through a lawyer for the crew, to return the aircraft.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Conviasa launches weekly Caracas-Tehran flights

Venezuela’s flag carrier, Conviasa, inaugurated weekly commercial flights between Caracas and Iran’s capital Tehran on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the Imam Khomeini international air terminal in Tehran, the Venezuelan Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, and the president of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa), Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, were welcomed by its director, Saeid Chalandari.

Velásquez Araguayán reported that this air bridge was established after the meeting in early June between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, as part of the Eurasian tour made by the Bolivarian leader.

It was announced that this air connection will be made through a 13-hour non-stop flight and that “approximately 2,400 passengers will have the possibility of connectivity with this flight”, which is part of a commercial route to Guangzhou, China.

Source: Telesurtv.net