President Maduro: ‘We Guarantee the Republic’s Survival’

On Thursday, during his annual address to the nation, President Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the Venezuelan people have ensured peace for the eighth consecutive year, overcoming the efforts of international fascism to disrupt the Bolivarian Revolution.

“We have defeated fascist and terrorist violence, consolidating a model of active and democratic peace,” he said, praising the unity between the people and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

As evidence of this, Venezuelan authorities in 2024 detained over 150 mercenaries from 25 nationalities who had planned to attack critical infrastructure in the country to destabilize the internal situation.

Maduro highlighted that his nation overcame the obstacles imposed by 1,027 arbitrary U.S. sanctions, which directly impacted the economy and the stability of the Caribbean nation.

“Our democracy is always being tested, besieged, and threatened, yet it remains active and standing. We have built a powerful democracy. We have held 31 constitutional elections and will have 10 more elections in 2025,” he said, underscoring the resilience of Venezuelan institutions.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Modernizes Exports with AI: A Radical Change in Foreign Trade

In a move that could redefine Venezuela’s foreign trade, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced a series of reforms aimed at modernizing and streamlining export processes. With the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), the time required to complete export formalities will be drastically reduced from 51 to only 10 days.

This transformation is part of a decree that seeks to simplify and unify the protocols for entrepreneurs, marking a milestone in the country’s commercial history.

The creation of a new ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Trade, will be key to this initiative. The graduate and ambassador Coromoto Godoy has been appointed as its head, with the mission of centralizing and coordinating all institutions related to international trade in Venezuela.

This approach seeks not only to facilitate the processes but also to strengthen the country’s export vocation, which has faced significant challenges in recent years.

In addition, the modernization of foreign trade is complemented by the creation of the Venezuelan National League for Entrepreneurship. This new entity emerges after an extensive consultation process involving more than 3.5 million citizens through 160,000 assemblies, reflecting a participatory approach in economic policy formulation.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Guyana Must Respect Geneva Agreement, Venezuela Warns

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez accused Guyana of illegally seizing natural resources belonging to the Bolivarian nation.

“Guyana is stealing Venezuela’s oil, gas, and gold. It is also devastating the environment in the Essequibo while promoting imperial interventionism against our country,” she said, noting that the attitude of the Guyanese government reflects the legacy of British colonialism.

“Guyana learned from its colonizers the disregard for international law and the rampant aggression with which they threaten other nations,” Rodriguez emphasized and reaffirmed that her country maintains sovereignty over the Essequibo region and its territorial waters.

“Venezuela will never relinquish its sovereignty over the Essequibo or abandon the fulfillment of the Geneva Agreement, which Guyana is obligated to respect. Enough of its legal anorexia. Guyana must comply with the law without delay or excuses. Venezuela demands respect!” she urged.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Announces National Consultation and Constitutional Reform

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated that the country has “the best democracy, the most powerful on the entire continent and perhaps in the world.”

During his annual Message to the Nation, President Maduro emphasized the importance of citizen participation in building the country’s future.

In his speech, the president reported that the first national consultation of 2025 will be held on February 2, in tribute to the 26 years since Commander Hugo Chávez came to power. This consultation is part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening Venezuelan democracy.

Additionally, President Maduro announced the holding of a constitutional consultation with the aim of carrying out a comprehensive reform of the Constitution. This reform will seek to broaden democracy, define the profile of Venezuelan society, and lay the foundations for a new economy.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Diplomatic Headquarters in Norway Is Vandalized

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil strongly condemned the invasion and vandalization of the Venezuelan embassy in Oslo.

“Today, our diplomatic headquarters in Oslo, Norway, was invaded and vandalized by fascist elements who made it clear whose interests they serve,” he said.

“The host state is responsible for ensuring the inviolability of diplomatic premises. We expect the authorities to immediately identify those responsible for these attacks.”

“The country and the world can see who these deranged fascists are, capable of attacking the interests of the Venezuelan people,” the Bolivarian diplomat concluded.

Source: Telesurenglish.net