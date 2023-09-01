President Nicolas Maduro Calls to Prop Up Venezuelan Exports

On Wednesday, the president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro called to shore up exports to strengthen the country’s economic model.

Maduro pointed out that the priority is to guarantee food production to satisfy internal demand. However, promoting exports is imperative because “producers need foreign currency to continue growing.”

“We have to add the construction of the export vocation of all companies because it guarantees access to foreign currency and that, in turn, to new technologies and investments with their own muscle, with their own strength”, the Bolivarian leader said and applauded the capacity and potential of agricultural entrepreneurs to sell their products abroad.

“I imagine the Venezuelan industry and agricultural producers after three, five or ten years, exporting large amounts of food to Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Colombia,” Maduro said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

International system has blocked more than $22.000 million to Venezuela

The Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory determined that more than 22.000 billion dollars, belonging to Venezuela, are blocked in the international system due to the sanctions promoted by the United States (US) government.

The information was released by the Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies of Venezuela, William Castillo, who pointed out that this amount is “in private banks and multilateral organizations”.

However, Castillo explained, the money never reached the vaults of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) because the IMF apologized for not knowing who the president of the Republic of Venezuela was.

Likewise, he made reference to the 31 tons of gold that have been seized in the United Kingdom since 2019, which is equivalent to two billion dollars.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Head of State received the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, received this Tuesday the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Richard Young.

In this way, the commitment to the Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, linked to the energy sector, is ratified.

Young also serves as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley; In his extensive career, he has served as Minister of National Security, Minister of Communications, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, reports a presidential press release.

In August 2022, the senior Trinidadian official held a meeting with the Venezuelan Head of State for the reactivation of energy cooperation and joint projects in strategic areas that have been maintained today.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Citi highlights Venezuela’s oil growth

Venezuela, along with four other nations that make up the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), could be sources of oil growth for four or five years, said Ed Morse, head of raw materials research at Citigroup in a published interview. by Bloomberg news agency.

For Citi, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela, which have suffered production losses and disruptions in recent years, are showing positive signs of supply recovery.

Estimates from the US company suggest that these OPEC countries will add 900.000 barrels of oil production per day for this year and at least the same amount in 2024.

This could alleviate the “problem” that the energy organization has on its hands in the fact that Saudi Arabia may have to make further production cuts due to the new offer.

In this sense, the financial services company believes that this amount would be enough to meet the next growth in oil demand, which could alleviate some concerns in the market.

This year, Venezuela has increased its oil production by 10,6%, reaching around 810.000 bpd in July, and projecting to close at 1 million bpd.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve