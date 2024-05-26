President Nicolas Maduro Finances 210 Scientific Research Projects

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the granting of financing for 210 scientific research projects that will have a direct impact on increasing production in the South American nation.

“These projects are relevant and useful to meet Venezuela’s needs for transformation and change,” he said, adding that over US$7 million will be allocated to finance them.

The research projects are distributed as follows: 70 in agro-food, 41 in pharmaceuticals, 29 in social sciences, 15 in the dissemination of scientific and technological knowledge, 14 in the environment, 14 in hydrocarbons, 10 in scientific seedbeds, 7 in telecommunications and informatics, 6 in industry, and one in education.

“Today we are financing projects practically in all fields required for the country’s development,” Maduro said, assuring that there are better conditions to set ambitious goals for the future.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Operation Gedeon Members Sentenced to 30 Years

On Wednesday, a Venezuelan court with jurisdiction over terrorism sentenced 20 people to 30 years in prison for their participation in the failed maritime incursion of May 2020, when the far-right opposition attempted a military invasion.

Another nine people received 21-year prison sentences for Operation Gideon, whose purpose was to create conditions for a coup against President Nicolas Maduro.

The members of Operation Gideon were charged with crimes such as treason, conspiracy, rebellion, association to commit a crime, and financing terrorism.

This Washington-backed operation was carried out by deserters from the National Bolivarian Armed Forces and three U.S. paramilitaries, all of whom attempted to enter Venezuela along the coasts of La Guaira and Aragua.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Tourism to Venezuela Grew by 220 Percent

Tourism Minister Ali Padron announced that the number of international visits to Venezuela increased by 220 percent in the first four months of 2024 compared to 2023.

This growth is the result of greater air and land connectivity with neighboring countries such as Colombia and Brazil, as well as the arrival of visitors from Europe, Russia, and Poland.

Venezuela received about 1.6 million foreign tourists, surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Padron also highlighted a 20 percent increase in domestic tourism, a percentage that demonstrates the revitalization of the industry within Venezuela.

The Bolivarian minister emphasized that the signing of the agreement for direct flights between China and Venezuela will further boost his country’s industry in the coming years.

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro reaffirms commitment to regional unity through Unasur: President Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed on Thursday his commitment to the unity of the region, on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

“Convinced of the continental union as an unpostponable necessity, we reaffirm the purposes that summoned us at that founding moment: peace, the rescue of the identity, stability and prosperity of the region”, expressed the president through X.

He assured that these principles -set forth in the founding charter of the bloc, signed in 2008- “continue to be a noble aspiration and just demand” of the peoples of South America.

The organization emerged in 2008 with the signing of the Constitutive Treaty of Unasur, which entered into force in 2011. Its objective is to “build a South American identity and citizenship and develop an integrated regional space”.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve