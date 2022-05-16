Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, will visit St. Vincent & Grenadines (SVG) from May 18-21.

During his state visit, he will meet with his counterpart, Governor-General Susan Dougan, as well as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and other dignitaries. The President will also address the House of Assembly of SVG. The Governor-General would host a banquet for President Kovind, while Prime Minister Gonsalves would host a working lunch and reception for him.

It is expected that President Kovind will sign several agreements during his visit.

He will preside over a ceremony renaming a road in Calder to ‘India Drive’. He will also plant a sandalwood sapling in the botanical garden.

Kovind will tour several development projects undertaken by India on the island and interact with the local Indian community. The Indian President will also present cricket kits to aspiring young cricketers under the framework of the Cricket Association.

SVG has received humanitarian assistance from India during hurricanes and flash floods. As a result of vaccines received from India, St Vincent was able to start vaccinations.

Prime Minister Gonsalves visited India in 2019 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, and the two leaders have also met twice at the United Nations in New York.

During SVG’s tenure on the United Nations Security Council in 2020 and 2021, the two countries worked closely together.

India’s President’s visit underscores the importance it attaches to the Caribbean community.