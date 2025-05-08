President Reflects on Milestones as World Observes Red Cross Day

SVG Celebrates World Red Cross Day

The St Vincent Red Cross Society is joining with the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to observe World Red Cross Day, May 8, 2025. To observe this auspicious a flag raising and enrolment ceremony to be held at the Red Cross Headquarters beginning at 2: pm. This will be followed by the enrolment of more that fifty (50) recruits to the National Society.

President, Mr. Alston Anderson in presenting his message to mark the occasion reflected on some of the significant milestones of the last year. The achievement of Dora Athalyne James, who was awarded the highest humanitarian distinction in the Red Cross

Movement by the Standing Committee of the International Red Cross, the National Society’s ability to response to Hurricane Bery delivering humanitarian services across our multi-island nation with impartiality, the Red Cross’ contribution to keeping the environment clean, and the special focus including older adults in the services of the Red Cross.

Older adults benefited from three health fairs which catered to their needs and a special panel was convened to provide care givers with information on the management and care of the older adults.

Red Cross groups across the country have been disseminating information in their communities on the fundamental principles of the Red Cross and encouraging persons to volunteer their time to the Red Cross as the National Society observe Red Cross Week.