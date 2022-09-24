Prime Minister Gonsalves chairs high level meeting of the L.69 Group

A high-level meeting of members of the L.69 group and other invited like-minded countries on “Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”, was held in New York, on 23 September on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA. The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines H.E. Ralph Gonsalves and co-hosted by the External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar.

​This meeting commemorated the 15th Anniversary of the founding of L.69 group of pro-reform member states, including primarily developing countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, all united by a common desire to achieve a comprehensive reform of the Security Council and, ultimately, strengthen multilateralism. The L.69 Group is presently chaired by St. Vincent and Grenadines.

​At the high-level meeting, the participants – both the members of the L.69 group and other reform-minded countries, joined hands to call for a more inclusive, responsive and participatory international governance architecture. They called for urgent and comprehensive reform of the Security Council to reflect the contemporary global realities.

Upon conclusion of the meeting, the participants joined in a “Call to Action” joint statement, to “instil new life” during the 77th session of the General Assembly, and to call on all Members States of the United Nations to join hands to achieve a comprehensive reform of the Security Council.