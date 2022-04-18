Prime Minister Gonsalves is in Venezuela receiving medical care

Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is being treated in Venezuela for a health concern he has been suffering from for several days.

The 75-year-old politician left for South America on Sunday after experiencing “intense pain” in his right side on Thursday night. On Friday, he sought medical attention at a hospital on an island before travelling abroad.

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines physicians found him in good health. However, they recommended he undergo a comprehensive physical examination.

President Nicolas Maduro invited Gonsalves to Venezuela to undergo tests. After passing through Venezuela, he may go to Cuba.

As part of the celebration of Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, the Counts of Wessex, Edward and Sofia, will visit this Caribbean island on April 23. However, the prime minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines is unlikely to be able to host the British visitors.