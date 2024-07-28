Prime Minister Gonsalves Joins Caricom Summit

Prime Minister off to Heads of Government Meeting in Grenada

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves left the state today to attend the 47th Regular Meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government in Grenada. The Regional heads are expected to discuss issues such as Climate Change, Food Security, Hurricane Beryl among other issues of regional and international concern.

The Prime Minister is being accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Fredrick Stephenson, Director of Regional Integration Diaspora Unit His Excellency Allan Alexander, Press Officer Shevrell MacMillan and Security Kendal Horne.