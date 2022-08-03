Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves leaves for a state visit to Taiwan

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves left the state on Wednesday for a week-long official state visit to the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The Gonsalves delegation is comprised of Angie Jackson, Permanent Secretary in the Office of Prime Minister, Dr Orando Brewster and Latheisha Brewster, Taiwanese Ambassador His Excellency Peter Sha-Li Lan, Lennox Bowman, and Shevrell Macmillan of the API. They will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other high-level officials in Taiwan.

On Wednesday morning, Gonsalves said he wouldn’t let tensions in the Taiwan Straits prevent him from visiting a friend.

“I’m going there to transact important business with the Republic of China on Taiwan. I hope mainland China will respect what I’m saying.”

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan have encroached on its territory and amount to a blockade of its sea and airspace, the defence ministry has said.

The exercises by the Chinese navy and air force are seen as a direct response to the 24-hour visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior American lawmaker to visit the island in 25 years.

The prime minister’s delegation includes security detail Sgt. Kendal Horne.