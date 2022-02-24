Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex to visit SVG in April

Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex will visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines in April in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, KG, GCVO, CD, ADC is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is 14th in a line of succession to the British throne.

Sophie, countess of Wessex, née Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, (born January 20, 1965, Oxford, England), British consort (1999– ) of Prince Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The palace announced on Thursday that the royal couple Kate and William will visit three countries where the Queen serves as head of state — Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas — starting on March 19.

However, Kate and Prince William aren’t the only royals heading abroad — Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are heading to Ireland, while in April Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St. Lucia.

Princess Anne will also go overseas, visiting Papua New Guinea in April.

William and Kate’s tour will kick off in Belize where they will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community as well as explore the country’s biodiversity.

It will be a return to Belize for Prince William, who trained with the Welsh Guards regiment there in 2000.

The trip to the Caribbean will mark Prince William and Kate’s first joint overseas tour since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the pandemic, the couple visited Ireland in March 2020.