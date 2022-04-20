Edward and Sophie to visit St Vincent on Saturday

This Saturday, 23 April, St Vincent will welcome Prince Edward and Sophie of Wessex. The welcome party will be led by Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel.

Daniel will do so in the absence of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. Gonsalves informed the nation on Sunday he was feeling an excruciating pain on his right side last Thursday night. Gonsalves is currently in Venezuela for a full physical examination.

Prince Edward will visit the island for one day on Saturday 23 April, Daniel announced on Wednesday.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex — Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones visited St Vincent in 2012 to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

“As I reflect back, I was a school child in 1963 coming into Kingstown to wave the British flag and after almost 59 years I am here now to welcome the royals to St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Daniel said, “History is being made.”.

“On Saturday, I will welcome the royals along with my colleagues. They are scheduled to arrive at 9.30 a.m. The Royals would have a busy day. There will be a tree-planting ceremony in the Botanical Gardens and visits to the Diamond Athletic track and the Arnos Vale sporting complex”.

The visit celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee on February 6th, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.

There will be events and initiatives throughout the year to commemorate this historic milestone, culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend on Thursday 2nd through Sunday 5th June.

As part of their Caribbean tour, the Royals will also visit Grenada, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.