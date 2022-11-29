Death of Principal brings classes to an end at Windsor Primary School

The shock of the death of Principal Anella Roban brought an early end to the school day at Windsor Primary School on Tuesday.

In a note to parents, the school notified them that children should be picked up at noon and that school resumes on Wednesday, DV.

“This is due to the untimely death of our dear principal, Mrs. Anella Roban, this morning.” “We are in shock, and lunch is cancelled for the day as well.”

The school noted that more information would be forwarded to parents.