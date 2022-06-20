Prison officer robbed at gun point at Richmond Hill

On 19.06.22, Police arrested and charged Bahari Dopwell, 20-year-old unemployed of Pauls Avenue with two counts of Robbery.

According to the investigations, on 17.06.22 at about 8:45 pm at Richmond Hill in Kingstown, the Accused allegedly being armed with a gun robbed a 24-year-old Prison Officer of Diamond of two (2) gold plated chains valued at $200.00ECC.

In addition, he was further charged with robbing a 30-year-old Bank Teller of Glamorgan of one (1) navy blue work bag valued at $75.00ECC, one (1) Black Samsung A10s cellular phone valued at $700.00ECC, one (1) green and red cellular phone case valued at $30.00ECC, one (1) Digicel sim card valued at $35.00ECC, one (1) black 8GB micro SD card valued at $35.00ECC, one (1) Red One Hair Gel valued at $15.00ECC, one(1) blue plaid umbrella valued at $20.00 and, a bunch of keys valued at $30.00ECC, total value $970.00ECC and $40.00ECC in cash. The incident also occurred at Richmond Hill at about 8:45 pm on 17.06.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the Charges.