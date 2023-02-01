SVG Carnival: Private fete organizers may soon have to pay licensing fee

Private promoters in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) who host exclusive parties and other events during the carnival season may soon be required to pay a licensing fee to do so.

On NBC Radio on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that the representatives of the Carnival Bands Association believe that private promoters, who have their own fetes separate from the CDC, are feeding off the other components of carnival and the carnival itself, while putting little back into it.

“They’re making the case for a license fee for those promoters to pay so that the components of Carnival could get more money.” “Of course, the promoters are not going to like that kind of discussion; it’s a persuasive argument they are presenting, and I have sympathy for it,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves stated that the matter will have to be discussed on both sides, and that he will have to bring it before the Ministry of Finance.

“I will have to hear from the promoters themselves and also run it by the people in the Ministry of Finance.” You know, as usual, I do things deliberately but quickly. “You don’t have to be slow in your deliberations; just do what you’re doing thoroughly and make the best judgment on the material that is before you,” Gonsalves explained.

Various CDC officials have stated over the years that private promoters benefit from the festival and should be required to contribute financially.