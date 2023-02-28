Private investment to boost Adventure Tourism in St Vincent

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines government’s calls for the private sector to be a part of the development of the islands’ tourism sector are bearing fruit.

On Monday, February 27, Carlos James, the islands’ minister of tourism, said that there will be some new adventure and ecotourism developments in the private sector in March.

“There’s one company that includes local investors looking to launch a service that provides ATVs to do local tours; you know them as quad bikes.” You’ll see this experience in different countries in terms of “adventure tourism.”

“Within the next few weeks, I understand that they’re looking to import a number of these off-road utility vehicles that will provide additional services to the sector,” James stated.

The St. Vincent Times understands that the company behind the ambitious move is Coastal Adrenaline.

What is adventure tourism?

Adventure tourism (AT) is one type of sustainable tourism. There are many others, such as slow tourism, ecotourism, off-peak travel, and domestic travel, which all offer a way to counteract the negative effects of tourism.

There are several definitions of what adventure tourism is. The most common one defines adventure tourism as a type of tourism containing at least two out of the following three components: “1) physical activity, 2) a connection to nature and the environment, and 3) an immersive cultural

Activities include hiking, climbing, cycling, mountain biking, snorkeling, scuba diving, ballooning, paragliding, water sports like (kite) surfing, kayaking, and paddling, birdwatching, fishing, safaris (including wildlife photography), and cultural activities like culinary experiences (e.g., wine/craft beer tasting, rural gastronomy, cooking classes), traditional rites (which you can take part in or just watch), visits to archeological sites, or wellness activities (e.g.