Project Change Agents to tackle violence in the Caribbean

The Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research, a compendium of terms and constructs used in implementation research, defines change agents as: “Individuals who formally influence or facilitate intervention decisions in a desirable direction”. It is within this framework that The Caribbean Voice (TCV) is launching Project Change Agents (PCA) to tackle domestic violence specifically and violence in general in the Caribbean.

The project aims to involve schools, ministries of education, the media and other stakeholders in a process that will hopefully result in young people been identified and trained to become anti-violence change agents in communities across the English speaking Caribbean (all 17 nations), with special focus on domestic violence but also with skills sets to address sexual abuse, child abuse and hopefully substance abuse. At the crux of the project is an essay contest on the topic What would you do to eliminate domestic violence? for fourth to sixth form students (ages 15 to 18) in all English-speaking Caribbean nations during the 2023/24 school year. However, the plan is to secure the support of ministries of education in these nations with respect to getting domestic violence on the curricula for the 2023/24 school year enabling students to engage in research, including primary research within their communities. This will provide sensitization and the information they will use to write their essays during the 2023/24 school year.

TCV will provide prizes for regional winners as follows:

First prize: US$3,000 plus a certificate and a plaque

Second Prize: US$2000 plus a certificate and a plaque

Third Prize: US$1000 plus a certificate and a plaque

TCV is also hoping that the top three winners in each nation will be awarded prizes and towards this end have organized a Fundraising Virtual Concert of Hope, another in its ongoing series of such concerts that bring performers from across the Caribbean and Diaspora to showcase the variety of Caribbean cultural output. This concert is set for October 22, 6-9PM (New York City time)and would be aired live on Facebook. Persons are urged to log on to TCV’s FB page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/245209622345879 and feast on this cultural banquet, while, if possible, make a donation towards Project Change Agent.

This concert has a lineup of 33 performers and four hosts with new items such as Limbo, Masquerade and Amerindian dancing, along with items as in previous concerts such as steel pan, Chinese dancing and a host of chutney, Bollywood oldies, reggae, soca, R&B, spoken word performances, tassa drumming, African drumming, folk songs and so on. Among the stars performing are:

Jeff Jaynes, Barbadian born American Grammy award winner

Dominican star Li Li Octave,

Trinidad & Tobago chutney sensations, Kenneth Sallick, Natty Ramotar and Anthony Batson

Guyanese stars Terry Gajraj, Roger Hinds, Charmaine Blackman, and Satish Udairam

Award winning author and spoken word artiste Janet Naidu of Canada

International dance Zaman along with the award winning Golden Om Dharmic Youth Dance Troupe and Shivani Sharma of the US,

Barbadian born pannist Terry ‘Mexican’ Arthur

Internationally acclaimed The Jamaican Folk Singers

Guyanese folk singer Rick Dalgetty

Guyanese American exemplars of Bollywood tunes, Son Son Sonipersaud, Dev Persaud and Anthony Persaud.

The Caribbean Voice is engaged in suicide and abuse prevention across the Caribbean and Diaspora and utilizes a range of free services and initiatives including research and info dissemination via a website and eight social media accounts, sensitization, prevention training, counselling, advocacy, networking and collaboration building, online panel discussions, outreaches, and an online quarterly magazine. In addition to Project Change Agents, TCV is also organizing the relaunch of the global Caribbean Voice Awards in the form of a gala that also includes a cultural component and a banquet.

To mark Global Mental Health Awareness Month, TCV is organizing a virtual panel discussion on October 28, 6-8PM (NYC time). Panelists are drawn from across the Caribbean and Diaspora.