Prospect Man Sent for Evaluation After Stabbing Incident

Prospect resident charged with Wounding

On October 21, 2024, police arrested and charged Venton Roberts, a 28-year-old Labourer of Prospect with the offense of Wounding.

Investigations revealed that the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 42-year-old Carpenter of the same address, by stabbing him about his body with a knife.

The offence was committed on October 20, 2024, in Prospect.

Roberts appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on October 22, 2024. He was not allowed to plea and was sent to the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center for two weeks evaluation. The matter was adjourned to November 4, 2024.