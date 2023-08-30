Canouan: Investor must exercise caution in the interests of people: PM

Residents say investor building gate in public road.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said on Tuesday that the people of Canouan, like citizens around the country, have the right to demonstrate within the confines of the law, which includes not damaging anyone’s property or assaulting anyone.

There has been ongoing protest over the erection of a gateway on what residents say is a public road by developers in the north of the island.

“The developer in the north may have the right to put a gate where you want it on your property, but they’re saying we have an apprehension, we have a fear; that’s my understanding. That you’re erecting a fence rather than having one. Just like the boom, which goes up and down because your goal is to keep people out, and people are saying so because even where there was no, quote unquote, electronic gate, some of them had difficulty entering the premises properly,

“Clearly, the developers will have some control mechanisms on the inside of their developed area. For example, you wouldn’t want a vehicle moving at full speed with a music system on top, keeping noise, and so on and so forth.”

According to Gonsalves, all that is required is for the developers to have a rational discourse with the people.

“You might have a legal right to do something with your property. However, any prudent investor must exercise caution in the interests of people and the environment in which he operates. Am I speaking as if I support the protest? That was not something I said. I’m only stating our legal position on peaceful protests”.

Gonsalves stated that he has more to say in relation to specific issues, but he believes that people will expect him to say something about the ongoing lawful demonstration.

“Let me just say this, as I always do: If I see something like that happen, the commissioner will report to me, and I will hear his security report. I don’t tell the cops what they should do with their jobs; I keep to my path; they will remain in there, but I will inquire of the chief surveyor because if it involves where the boundaries are appropriate and so forth, the chiefs are here, and the minister of lands is in fact going down to Canouan on Thursday, and the planning chief is also part of the team.”

Gonsalves stated that he has spoken with the attorney general about the matter because it may include legal issues.