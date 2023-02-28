Protests outside St. Lucia’s parliament as the island accedes to the CCJ

On Tuesday, demonstrators for and against Saint Lucia’s accession to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) gathered outside parliament in Castries.

On February 28, the Legislature is anticipated to discuss and pass the proposed Bill to modify Saint Lucia’s constitution to replace Britain’s Privy Council and allow civil and criminal appeals to be heard by the Caribbean Court of Justice.

“We basically called on ordinary individuals to come out today,” opposition leader Allen Chastanet told reporters as he arrived at Parliament.

“We need to take a far stronger interest in our country’s government,” said Chastanet, whose United Workers Party (UWP) demands a vote on CCJ membership.

He accused the administration of being arrogant, deafening, and drunk on its own importance.

“They are taking over and ruining our country, and it is time for us to rise up,” the former Prime Minister claimed, adding that the people should have a say on important topics like as the CCJ.

On the steps of parliament, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told reporters that the court had determined that there was no need for a CCJ vote.

Source : St Lucia Times