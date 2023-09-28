‘PRYME RIDES’ Project To Be launched by SVG Government

PRYME is Positively Impacting Vincentians

The “Promoting Youth Micro Enterprise” (PRYME) program in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has positively impacted the lives of young Vincentians by providing them with new equipment to start their businesses.

However, they lacked proper facilities to do so. To address this issue, a Community Empowerment Zone (CEZ) was opened in Glen, which houses PRYME beneficiaries.

The facility has six spacious units where entrepreneurs can ply their trade, and plans are underway to provide ten commercial spaces by way of specially designed kiosks adjacent to the new facility.

What is the Community Empowerment Zone (CEZ) in Glen?

The Community Empowerment Zone (CEZ) in Glen is a facility that was officially opened on Monday, 25th September 2023, to house PRYME beneficiaries. It was constructed at an estimated cost of XCD 500,000.00 and boasts six spacious units where entrepreneurs can ply their trade. The occupants are only required to pay a fee of XCD 5.00 per month.

What are the other PRYME initiatives that Minister Camilo Gonsalves outlined?

Minister Gonsalves outlined that a new “PRYME RIDES” project will be opened to applicants who wish to receive mobile enterprise units or motorized commercial vehicles that were obtained previously from friendly governments and recommissioned for this purpose.

Source : API