PSU providing financial support to members affected by vaccine mandate

PRESS RELEASE – St Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union (PSU) is cognizant of the government’s vaccine mandate and subsequent Subsidiary Rules and Order 2021 No 28 and its impact on their members.

This initiative stipulates that “frontline workers”, as outlined in the rules and orders, must be vaccinated; failure to comply resulted in the dismissal of public servants. These dismissed members have struggled and continue to struggle to make ends meet.

The PSU has an obligation and a social responsibility to assist in times of crisis and continue to stand in solidarity with its members. As a result, financial support will be provided to affected members during the month of February 2022.

The Union remains resolute in the fight against the vaccine mandate and continue to call on the Prime Minister and his Cabinet to correct this historic wrong by repealing SR&O 2021 No: 28 and reinstating all dismissed public servants with full benefits.

“The cause of one is the cause of all.”