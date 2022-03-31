Members of the PSU will be voting for a new executive committee to run the affairs of the Union over the next biennium. The election will be held over the two-day period Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th April 2022. In keeping with a resolution passed at the 75th AGM (19th September 2018), voting will be conducted at the work-place.

All the positions are uncontested. The nominees are as follows:

President – Elroy Boucher

First Vice President – Gweneth Baptiste Stoddard

Second Vice President – Lanique Providence

General Secretary – Shelly – Ann Alexander Ross

Assistant Secretary – Desrita Gilkes Boucher

Treasurer – Gary Lewis

Grievance Officer – Kathleen Nanton Davis

Women’s Chair – Anastasia Wickham

To facilitate the process Election Clerks will visit the various Ministries and department and also Statutory Cooperation’s between the hours of 9am and 3pm to administer the ballots. Retired members can vote at the Union’s headquarters at Mc. Kies Hill, or at any worksite nearest to them.