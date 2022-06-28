PTC2: Multiple Power outages reported across Trinidad and Tobago

Power outages were reported across multiple areas of Trinidad and Tobago as a result of the outer bands of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two (PTC2) according to T&TEC.

Trinidad and Tobago is currently facing gusty winds and thunderstorms due to the passage of PTC2 which is now moving through the Southern Windward Islands.

T&TEC Tropical Storm Response Update #3 as at 7:30pm. pic.twitter.com/LfD23xc1Yq — TTT Live Online (@tttliveonline) June 29, 2022

TTT LIVE is also reporting street flooding in Arnos Vale, Tobago.

Street flooding in Arnos Vale, Tobago pic.twitter.com/4xRJQCntaD — TTT Live Online (@tttliveonline) June 28, 2022

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), based on data from the Barbados radar and surface observations the disturbance was centred near latitude 10.4 North, longitude 61.0 West. The system is moving toward the west near 25 mph (40 km/h). A westward or west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday.

