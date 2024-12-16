Public Outrage Should Target Criminals, Not Police

Too many criminals, murderers roaming the streets

As St. Vincent continues to grapple with gun violence, which has taken the nation’s murder toll to 52 in 2024, Supt. Junior Simmons says that for every crime that is committed in SVG, someone knows something about it.

According to Simmons, the police are not always present on the scene, which means they may not have all the necessary information. As a result, they heavily rely on the public for crucial information that can aid in prosecuting criminals.

“There are too many criminals and murderers roaming the streets of SVG right now.” while we appreciate and understand the outrage from the public towards the police. You know, we take a long time to solve a crime. This outrage often allows the criminals to escape unpunished”.

“We are calling today on the public to express your outrage towards the criminals.” Do not hold back vital information that could solve a crime”.

Simmons reflected on the recent murder in Rose Place as an example.

“Everybody saw the video. A young man was there working on duty. A criminal and assailant walked up to him and shot him and ran away. And some may ask, What is the police doing? But you should also ask why that criminal would kill someone like that. So today we are asking you to channel your outrage toward the criminal. “Don’t give them the impression that they can do anything and escape,” Simmons said.