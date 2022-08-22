Public Service Union awards 5 scholarships to successful CPEA students

Public Service Union (PSU) St Vincent & Grenadines awarded five scholarships to children of members who passed the CPEA 2022 examination.

Four scholars received their awards based on their academic performances, while the other received a disadvantaged scholarship.

Each successful student will receive $1000 for each year of secondary school education and a transportation allowance. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a one-time bursary.

Nicoya Francis, Izayah Charles-Ross, Shania Davis, Aaron McDonald, and Neri Gittens received scholarships.

Jordan Black, Luke Simon, Alexa Mason, Haley McDowall, Triston George, Taquez Jackson, Johanna Burgin, and Karlen Browne received one-time bursaries.

The award ceremony was held at the Union’s headquarters on the 4th of August 2022.