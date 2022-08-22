Monday, August 22

Public Service Union awards 5 scholarships to successful CPEA students

Photo PSU

Public Service Union (PSU) St Vincent & Grenadines awarded five scholarships to children of members who passed the CPEA 2022 examination.

Four scholars received their awards based on their academic performances, while the other received a disadvantaged scholarship.

Each successful student will receive $1000 for each year of secondary school education and a transportation allowance. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a one-time bursary.

Nicoya Francis, Izayah Charles-Ross, Shania Davis, Aaron McDonald, and Neri Gittens received scholarships.

Jordan Black, Luke Simon, Alexa Mason, Haley McDowall, Triston George, Taquez Jackson, Johanna Burgin, and Karlen Browne received one-time bursaries.

The award ceremony was held at the Union’s headquarters on the 4th of August 2022.

 

Share.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

Related Posts