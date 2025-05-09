Putin reaffirms support for Venezuela’s entry into BRICS

Russia Reaffirms Its Support for Venezuela’s Entry Into BRICS

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a “Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement” in the Kremlin’s Malachite Hall.

“The agreement consolidates the high level of Russian-Venezuelan relations and establishes the basic principles and guidelines for the future development of long-term cooperation,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

In the text of the strategic partnership agreement, Russia reaffirmed its support for Venezuela’s proposal to join BRICS, the economic cooperation group led by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“Russia positively appreciates the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela’s intention to join as a full member and cooperate closely within the BRICS association,” the Kremlin reported.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela´s President Nicolás Maduro Denounces Trump’s Sanctions as Harmful to Chevron and Promises Increased Venezuelan Oil Production

President Nicolás Maduro strongly addressed recent remarks by Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, who warned of risks to U.S. energy security if the company withdraws from Venezuela. Maduro affirmed that the real damage is being done to Chevron due to sanctions imposed by extremist sectors in both the United States and Venezuela, which seek to undermine the historic relationship with the company.

Maduro recalled that the sanctions were driven by Venezuela’s fascist far-right and extremist sectors in the U.S., who applaud measures that harm Chevron and, consequently, the economies of both Venezuela and the United States. The president called these actions “nonsense” and directly blamed the Trump administration for breaking the agreement with the oil giant.

Venezuela’s Commitment to Chevron and Oil Production

On his program “Con Maduro +,” the president highlighted that after discussions with oil workers, Venezuelan oil production is not only stable but poised to increase. Maduro reiterated that Venezuela will strictly honor its contractual agreements with Chevron, guaranteeing the continuity and expansion of oil production and commercialization.

Sanctions against Chevron and Venezuela are destined to disrupt the economy of the Caribbean nation, affecting the Venezuelan people and triggering mass migration. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has denounced these measures as attempts to harm the Venezuelan people, but in reality, they also hurt the U.S. and its companies, revealing the counterproductive nature of the sanctions.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Arrive In Venezuela 315 Migrants On A Flight From Return to the Homeland Plan

A group of 315 Venezuelan migrants were repatriated on Thursday to their country on a flight from Mexico, the twentieth with migrants who have landed in Venezuela since last February, the Interior Ministry reported on its social networks.

The plane, which landed at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira State, flew a repatriated contingent of 102 men, 95 women and 118 children, forming entire family units.

Authorities reported that 36 of the returnees have criminal records and more than four individuals are registered and requested by Interpol.

The Venezuelan government has been demanding the return of a two-year-old girl who, he says, was kidnapped by US authorities when she was boarding a repatriation flight that arrived in the Caribbean country on 25 April.

The little girl, according to a note released by the office of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last April, was separated from her mother, so the administration of President Nicolas Maduro announced that it will resort to all legal mechanisms, politicians, diplomats to be returned.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Executive VP Reiterates Venezuela’s Historic Position on Guayana Esequiba Dispute

Executive Vice-President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, insisted on Saturday that Guyana has only the option to negotiate under the 1996 Geneva Agreement and reiterated the Venezuela’s decision to not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in this case.

“Guyana has no choice but to negotiate under the Geneva Agreement, instead of seeking out warmongers who threaten peace in the region,” said Rodríguez in a message published on his official channel Telegram.

The VP insisted that Venezuelans will elect a governor and regional deputies to the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) for that area on May 25, according to the rules dictated by the Constitution and Venezuelan laws.

Rodriguez recalled “the Guyana’s continuism of the historical dispossession of their colonial masters over Venezuelan territory” and Venezuela will maintain its consistent historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to settle the territorial dispute over Guayana Esequiba.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

The U.S. Insists on Dividing the Venezuelan Family: Minister Cabello

On Friday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced that 4,192 Venezuelan migrants have returned to their country so far this year through the humanitarian plan “Return to the Homeland.”

The number of repatriated individuals, however, could be higher, said the Bolivarian minister, specifying that administrative disorganization by U.S. authorities hinders humanitarian efforts.

More specifically, Cabello stated that the administration of President Donald Trump provides incorrect information regarding the lists of potential migrants departing from the United States. However, when the flights land in Venezuela, the number of repatriates is usually lower than previously reported.

“The problem is the lack of seriousness on the part of the U.S. government. They don’t know what they’re doing; they don’t know who they’re sending. They give you a list with a certain number and names, but when the flights arrive, the number and the names are different,” he stated.

Source: Telesurenglish.net