Qatar and Venezuela reinforce brotherhood for joint welfare

In order to advance in strategic areas, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the State of Qatar are deepening their ties of brotherhood for joint well-being, following the official visit by President Nicolas Maduro, which began on 14 June in the context of the Eurasian tour aimed at strengthening cooperation agendas.

“This visit will be a great success for our peoples”, he emphasised via his Twitter account, @NicolasMaduro, at the end of an “extensive, very fraternal and fruitful conversation” with the Emir of Qatar at the Amiri Diwan.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Bolivarian Government condemns action by Uruguay’s civil aeronautics authorities

The Venezuelan government denounced the revocation by the Uruguayan authorities of the overflight permit granted to the Venezuelan company Emtrasur to make a technical stopover in the South American country.

The Venezuelan aircraft requested to touch Uruguayan soil to refuel, but in view of Uruguay’s refusal, it had to return immediately to Ezeiza International Airport in Argentina. In an official communiqué, “Venezuela denounces before the international aeronautical community this regrettable action that could have caused a tragedy, human losses and damage to both nations”.

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faria, released the letter on his official Twitter profile where he stressed that the request was motivated by a case of emergency. He added that this decision “flagrantly violated the freedoms of the air, in accordance with the provisions of Article 140 of the Organic Law of the Civil Aviation Authority”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

President Maduro calls for consolidation of Venezuela’s diversified economic model

President Nicolás Maduro called on Venezuelan producers, both public and private, to consolidate Venezuela’s diversified economic model and generate export options linked to food security and sovereignty for the world.

Speaking to the media after his arrival in Azerbaijan, the Bolivarian leader said that during his Eurasian tour, meetings have been held with various sectors to bring investment, knowledge and technology to Venezuela. He added that another purpose of this work has been to create markets for Venezuelan businessmen in this geographical region. In this regard, he called on Venezuelan producers to take into account the fact that this market is opening up around them, with millions of people and great economic power. He stressed that the meetings held over the past few days have reviewed the investment plan in areas such as oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism, food and trade, and have examined proposals that will result in action plans.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Nicolás Maduro meets with next OPEC General Secretary

During his first official visit to Kuwait, President Nicolás Maduro met with the next Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Kuwait’s Haitham al-Ghais.

The Venezuelan head of state, whose country has the world’s largest crude oil reserves, and al-Ghais, who will formally take office in August, discussed the direction in which they should work together with the other OPEC member nations, official sources said.

As part of his official activities, the South American president also met with Kuwait’s foreign minister and chairman of the Kuwait Economic Fund, Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah.

Source: Telesurtv.net

President Maduro calls for prosperous relations with new Colombian government

President Nicolás Maduro, in an interview with Al-Jazeera, said he hopes that the government that arrives in Colombia will initiate a path of positive relations with Venezuela.

“I hope that the government that arrives in Colombia begins a path of positive relations with Venezuela”, he ratified, recalling that next Sunday, June 19th, there are elections in the neighbouring nation, a context in which “we respect the people of Colombia and we do not pronounce ourselves on their elections; let us hope that their people will decide in a sovereign manner”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela consolidates strategic areas towards new global geopolitics

Describing his tour of Eurasia and part of Africa as “brilliant, successful and victorious”, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said that the peoples of the world are heading towards a new global geopolitics that will deepen strategic areas for the economies of countries.

“We have been cultivating relations at all levels over the years (…) The time has come to take a leap that adapts to a new era of closer cooperation on all issues,” the Venezuelan head of state said on Thursday upon his arrival in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the working day with the different governments has made it possible to review the investment plan of businessmen in sectors such as oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism, food production and trade enhancement to bring investment, technology and create markets for Venezuelan entrepreneurs, “to bring investment, technology and create markets for Venezuelan entrepreneurs”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela to build embassy for Antigua and Barbuda

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, handed over title to two acres of land to the Venezuelan government for the purpose of building the embassy and residence of its representative. The information was released by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Antigua and Barbuda on its Twitter account, @EmbaVEAntigua.

The handover took place during the flag-raising ceremony in honour of the 40th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve